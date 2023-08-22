3 clear indications from Team India's squad selection for the Asia Cup 2023

Team India will embark on one of their final challenges before the 2023 World Cup at home, with the BCCI naming a 17-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup yesterday (August 21).

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who were undergoing rehab for back and thigh injuries respectively, have been named in the squad, which features the recently returned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna as well. Uncapped in ODIs, Tilak Varma has also found a place in the contingent.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna.

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media following the squad announcement and shed light on their thought process heading into the two crucial tournaments.

Here are three clear indications from Team India's squad selection for the Asia Cup 2023.

#3 The final World Cup squad could see a shootout between Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are in contention for middle-order roles at the Asia Cup

With Sanju Samson named as a reserve for the Asia Cup, it's clear which direction the selectors want to take with respect to the middle order. The 17-man squad is likely to be trimmed to 15 for the World Cup, and only one batting backup among Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will be picked in the final contingent.

While Tilak can bat in the top order and add a left-handed option while also contributing a few overs, Suryakumar is probably being viewed as someone who can bat at No. 6 and make the most of the last 15-odd overs of the innings. The duo offers contrasting skillsets to the Indian team, but there won't be space for both in the final World Cup squad.

The indication from the selected squad is that the Asia Cup will serve as a stepping stone towards making that decision.

#2 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's fitness will need to be monitored closely

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Agarkar shed some more light on the status of Shreyas and Rahul, who haven't played competitive cricket in several months now. While there were reports suggesting that the former might not make the grade for the Asia Cup, the chief selector has stated that the duo is fine to take part in the continental tournament.

Agarkar was quick to add that Rahul has been dealing with a niggle unrelated to his thigh injury, leading to Sanju Samson being named as a reserve for the Asia Cup. This means that despite the selectors' optimism that the two middle-order batters are available for the upcoming competitions, they will need to be monitored closely.

Moreover, the selection of Tilak and Suryakumar adds weight to the theory that India want to play it safe with respect to having middle-order options on hand in the event of unexpected availability concerns.

#1 Ishan Kishan is not being viewed as a middle-order option

Ishan Kishan did well as an opener in the ODI series against West Indies

Agarkar also shed some light on India's opening options. Stating that Ishan Kishan is being viewed as a backup opener to Rohit and Shubman Gill, he claimed that the young southpaw is ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in the current pecking order.

This likely means that Kishan won't play in the middle order even if Rahul isn't at his physical best, with Samson deputizing should India need someone at No. 5 or No. 6. That's a wise move from the selectors, given the Jharkhand keeper-batter's struggles to adapt in the middle overs.

