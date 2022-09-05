3 common songs played in key India vs Pakistan matches

An India-Pakistan duel evokes emotions of the highest order and this is an undeniable statement. The buzz, hype, and excitement in the very build-up to a contest between the subcontinental rivals is hard to match, never mind the thrill of the actual contest at hand.

It has been no different during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Both teams have fought two intense contests, sharing the spoils in the process. The atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the venue for both games, was unparalleled and a sight to behold.

The crowd getting immersed in a contest only adds to the spectacle. More so, when it comes to two arch-rivals locking horns to write themselves into sporting folklore. Add some iconic chartbusters rendered out by the DJ and it's a thrill of a different kind.

On that note, let's look at three songs that are popularly played at the venue during an India-Pakistan contest.

#1 Chak De! India

It's not uncommon to hear the title song from this iconic Shahrukh Khan-starrer being played at cricket stadiums. If anything, it has become the go-to victory song, with the crowd also vibing to it time and again.

When India beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 (as it was called then), the song was played out loud just as the players took a lap of honor with the tricolor. In fact, 'King Khan' himself was present at the venue as he witnessed MS Dhoni and Co. lifting the cup.

#2 Suno Gaur se Duniya Walo

This Shankar Mahadevan special happens to be another popular song among the masses. Unsurprisingly, it is often played at stadiums that are packed to the rafters while fans vibe to it.

During the Asia Cup 2018 clash between the Men in Blue and Pakistan in Dubai, the scenes were much similar. The boisterous Indian section of the crowd grooved to the song and were in visibly high spirits.

#3 Maa Tujhe Salaam

The AR Rahman classic has a separate fanbase altogether. As you might have guessed, this is yet another track that completes the vibe at a stadium whenever the Men in Blue are in action.

The song, too, was played during the Asia Cup 2018 clash between the arch-rivals in Dubai. However,i t wasn't the first or last such instance. When the opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka was washed out due to poor playing conditions in Guwahati, the thousands who had turned up at the venue were chanting the lyrics of the song when it was played.

Dhoni experienced goosebumps when the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium chanted the verse 'Vande Mataram' from the song during the 2011 ODI World Cup final. The former skipper revealed the same many years later.

