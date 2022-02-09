3 concerns for India from the 2nd ODI vs West Indies

A fiery spell of fast bowling from Prasidh Krishna fired Rohit Sharma's India to a 44-run victory in the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 9. With the win, the hosts sealed the three-match series.

There were many positives for India from the second ODI. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul played important knocks in the middle order, while the bowling attack turned in a complete performance. Rohit Sharma's captaincy was immaculate in the second innings as well.

However, India still have a long way to go before they can be considered the best white-ball side in the world. Here are three concerns for the Men in Blue from the second ODI against West Indies.

#3 Virat Kohli's form

India Nets Session - India Tour to South Africa

Virat Kohli has crossed 50 six times in his last 10 ODIs, but the numbers don't reveal how unsettled he has looked at the crease. After a disastrous single-digit score in the series opener, the former Indian skipper appeared a little more willing to be patient at the crease during the second ODI. Unfortunately, though, his fortunes didn't improve by much.

Kohli struck three fours in a 30-ball 18 but wasn't his confident self at the crease. Odean Smith's pace hurried the batter into a false shot outside off stump, a loose drive that has become all too common as a mode of dismissal for the 33-year-old. And surprisingly, the short balls the Windies bowlers had bowled until then seemed to push Kohli into playing the rash stroke.

Kohli is far from his best as a batter. His diminishing batting returns are certainly a matter of discussion, but even more concerning is the manner in which he has been dismissed recently. India need the batting great to find his composure once again.

#2 India's plans while batting first remain unclear

India v New Zealand - T20 International

India sprung a surprise at the start of the second ODI, promoting Rishabh Pant to an opening slot. The move was intended as an attacking one, but the southpaw couldn't find any momentum during his innings and walked back after scoring 18 off 34 balls.

As Rohit and Kohli failed to deliver too, India had to rely on their middle order to bail them out of trouble. And while the top-order batters have delivered more often than not in the recent past, the team's gameplan while batting first in ODIs remains unclear.

Most successful ODI teams over the last few years have relied on explosive starts in the opening powerplay, but India's first-choice combination of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan arguably doesn't provide that kind of firepower. And Kohli, batting at No. 3, has run into some strike-rate issues of his own.

So how will India approach setting a score in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup? They've been able to get by against West Indies thanks to their quality bowlers, but better oppositions might find it all too easy to chase down middling totals. Rohit and the team management need to come up with clear plans while batting first and pick their personnel accordingly.

#1 What happens when Shikhar Dhawan returns?

India v England - 3rd One Day International

After recovering from COVID-19, Shikhar Dhawan engaged in a light training session ahead of the second ODI. Although he wasn't match-fit, Rohit claimed in the post-match presentation that the southpaw will be back in the mix for the dead rubber, which is scheduled to be played on Friday, February 11. Who will make way for Dhawan?

Rishabh Pant has been decent in ODIs of late, having taken to the No. 4 role fairly comfortably. He has been excellent behind the stumps, his ability to accelerate in the middle overs is something India desperately need, and the fact that he's a left-hander will play into the team's hands against the duo of Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen.

KL Rahul is an integral part of India's middle-order plans, and the batter compiled a promising 49 in the second ODI. Suryakumar Yadav has made an exceptional start to his ODI career, and like Pant, his attacking repertoire - especially against spin - is crucial to the team's batting gameplan. Deepak Hooda is the most expendable of the lot but the all-rounder offers a sixth bowling option, something India reaped the benefits of in the second ODI.

Also Read Article Continues below

The hosts have a serious selection dilemma on their hands heading into the third ODI. Even if they manage to address it by resting a few players for the dead rubber, the same questions will arise during the next ODI series.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should India drop Deepak Hooda for the third ODI to incorporate Shikhar Dhawan? Yes No 26 votes so far