3 concerns for India from the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

India were in cruise control as they coasted to a comfortable 96-run win in the third ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 11. With the win, Rohit Sharma's men completed a series whitewash and sorted out several concerns that have plagued the team over the last few years in ODIs.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for India in the series, even in the comprehensive win in the dead rubber. Here are three concerns for the Men in Blue from the third ODI against West Indies.

#3 India's approach while setting totals remains a concern

India put up 256 in the third ODI after electing to bat first, a total which eventually proved to be too much for West Indies. But it might still have been below par, despite the fact that there was some movement on offer for the new-ball bowlers.

India's approach while batting first has been a touch inconsistent over the last year or so. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have often delivered, but their strike rates haven't always been up to the mark. And when the Men in Blue have lost wickets, they've lost them in clumps.

The third ODI was an excellent example of the same. Rohit appeared ultra-aggressive at the start and struck a few boundaries, but a loose shot outside off against Alzarri Joseph saw him chop on for 13. Dhawan never looked like he would find any rhythm during his 26-ball 10 and eventually nicked off to Odean Smith. Kohli's misery continued as he was strangled down the leg side in the same over as Rohit's dismissal.

Luckily for India, their middle order bailed them out in the third ODI. But that might not always happen, and they need to outline a clear template while batting first in the 50-over format.

#2 India have a problem of plenty in the middle order

This isn't exactly a concern; in fact, it might even be described as a boon. But given how inconsistent India have been with their team selection over the last few years, it wouldn't be a stretch to claim that their problem of plenty in the middle order might turn out to be a thorn in the side.

Suryakumar Yadav has made an excellent start to his ODI career, despite his failure in the third ODI. Shreyas Iyer has grabbed the limited opportunities that have come his way, including his fighting 80 in the dead rubber. Rishabh Pant has repeatedly bailed the team out of trouble while batting at Nos. 4 and 5. KL Rahul has flourished in a middle-order role.

With four batters firing on all cylinders, all of whom aren't entirely capable with the ball, India have some serious decisions to make. Questions will only increase when Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja return to the squad after dealing with their fitness concerns.

Rohit, Rahul Dravid and the Indian think tank will have to be precise with the way they approach team selection in the near future. If they make a few rash calls, a repeat of the 2019 World Cup selection fiasco might manifest itself.

#1 Virat Kohli's form is going from bad to worse

Perhaps the only Indian player not to make a meaningful contribution over the three ODIs, Virat Kohli endured his first bilateral ODI series without a fifty since 2015. And things are only going from bad to worse for the former Indian skipper.

Kohli's dismissals were horrific, to say the least. He played an unsettled four-ball innings in the opening game, finding a fielder in the deep on the hook. The 33-year-old then nicked off in typical fashion (well, not so typical in ODIs until that game) in the second encounter, before being strangled down the leg-side for a two-ball duck in the dead rubber.

Strangely, Kohli didn't appear to be in the right frame of mind throughout the series. He walked back unusually dejectedly after being dismissed each time and looked thoroughly perturbed at the crease. It might be best for the great batter to recharge his batteries before attempting to turn the poor run of form he's in around.

