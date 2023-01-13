3 cricketers who left Karnataka to pursue playing opportunities in other states

Talent alone cannot guarantee success. It's been proven time and again. We've seen umpteen examples of cricketers despite being blessed with innate talent, and possessing great work ethics, not being able to deliver for their team.

Along with international cricketers, the above statement holds good even for the first-class cricketers. But, as a blessing in disguise, unlike the international cricketers, the first-class cricketers at least have an option to turn up for a different state team in search of ample opportunities, should they feel hard done by.

Over the years, significant number of cricketers from domestic powerhouses like Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi et al, have moved out of their abode and made a mark for their adopted teams.

Vidarbha won two back-to-back Ranji titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, with Ganesh Satish and Wasim Jaffer as their top contributors with the bat. The duo had only recently quit Karnataka and Mumbai respectively. Well, that's just an example of the kind of impact these professionals are making at the biggest stage in India.

A team's surplus talent can invariably be tapped by an impoverished team to make strides and stake a claim at the coveted domestic trophies. Of late, that's exactly what's been happening in the Indian domestic circuit.

Karnataka has been one of the primary nurseries — outsourcing some quality cricketers. While a lot of yesteryear Karnataka cricketers have understandably switched bases at the twilight of their careers, a few others have had to move out at their peak — thanks to the stiff competition for slots in the Gandabheruda clan!

1. Ganesh Satish

Ganesh Satish celebrating a ton for Vidarbha.

Davangere-born cricketer Ganesh Satish made his debut for Karnataka in the 2008/09 season and let his bat do the talking right from the word go. The right-handed batter, armed with a text-book technique, was one of the consistent run-getters for his side. And by the virtue of it, he'd cemented his place in the star-studded Karnataka middle-order.

Besides a career-defining double hundred against Tamil Nadu in 2012, and a timely 75 against Mumbai in a tense chase while playing second fiddle to Manish Pandey in the 2010 Ranji finals, Satish had scored big runs every Ranji season. He also represented the South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and was a decent batter in the List A format too.

The calm and composed batter also led the side in a few games in Vinay Kumar's absence in 2010/11. But in the 2013/14 season, he was inexplicably pushed to no 7, and was also dropped for a few games after a couple of low scores. But eventually, the solid batter reclaimed his #3 slot and scored a splendid 117 in the finals, and also made a valuable 84 in the subsequent Irani Cup.

However, sensing the tough fight for spots — with the likes of young Karun Nair, Samarth and Kunal Kapoor being backed to the hilt - Satish decided to part ways with Karnataka and moved to Vidarbha. Since then, he's made Vidarbha his true home and has been scoring runs aplenty year-after-year since 2014/15. The former Karnataka batter played a crucial role in Vidarbha's Ranji and Irani titles, and has grown in stature in Vidarbha's cricket folklore.

So far, Satish has scored 6812 runs with 17 centuries at a fine average of 46 and a top-score of 275 from 105 first-class games. He also has 2999 runs to his credit, at an average of 38.44 in 93 List A games, scoring 5 centuries in the process. These numbers speak for themselves; and undoudtedly, in Ganesh Satish's case: Karnataka's loss was Vidarbha's gain.

2. Amit Verma

The tall and elegant left hander Amit Verma.

Karnataka were desperately searching for a left-hander to balance out their batting line-up; and that was when this tall southpaw made his debut in 2007/08. Although Amit Verma didn't immediately set the stage on fire, he grew in confidence with every passing year and became a permanent fixture for the team by 2009/10. He also bowled some decent leg spin, and was good at breaking partnerships.

He reached the peak of his batting prowess in the 2010/11 Ranji season, ending the edition as Karnataka's top-scorer. Accumulating 652 runs with a century and seven fifties, he even pipped the talented Manish Pandey to top spot. Unequivocally, the Bengaluru-born batter was seen as the panacea for the team's middle-lower order batting woes.

Verma had developed an uncanny knack for scoring runs batting with the tail. Twin knocks of 85 and 68* under pressure in the 2010/11 quarter-final victory against Madhya Pradesh further testified his calming influence in the middle. He was an asset as far as Karnataka was concerned. Unfortunately, he remained an unsung hero despite his valiant efforts with the bat.

But his batting form deserted the elegant batter in 2013/14 and he even lost his place in the side midway through the season. However, Stuart Binny's maiden India call-up opened up a slot and Verma grabbed this chance with both hands. With a timely 114* against Punjab in the semis, he stitched an unbeaten 206 run-partnership with Karun Nair to take Karnataka to the Ranji finals.

After a moderate performance in the finals, he was dropped ahead of the Irani Cup. And, that was it. The writing was on the wall. Amit Verma felt it was prudent to venture out of his home state for consistent opportunities.

Over the next few years, the lefty plied his trade for Kerala, Assam and Goa, with good returns. He was also instrumental in Assam's resurgence in 2015/16 — the year the cricketing backwaters made it to the semis of the Ranji Trophy for the very first time. Then, in the following years, Verma moved to Goa and even captained their side and helped them graduate to the elite group.

As of now, the 35-year-old has scored 5212 runs at an average of 42 with 17 centuries; and picked up 116 wickets with 7 five-wicket hauls, from 85 first-class games. There's absolutely no denying that Karnataka let go of a fine all-rounder.

3. KB Pawan

KB Pawan, the classical opener.

Gritty is the first word that comes to mind when you talk about KB Pawan, the former Karnataka opener who was then dubbed one of the last and very few old-fashioned batters around. He was a perfect foil for his opening partner — the belligerent Robin Uthappa.

After debuting for Karnataka in the 2006/07 Ranji semis against Bengal, the right-handed batter got going in the season that followed. Pawan ended up as the highest run-getter for his side with 418 runs to his name — including two centuries. Pawan was invariably able to see off the new ball, and that augured well for a side that was in a rebuilding phase.

His painstaking 80 off 254 balls against Mumbai saved the game for his team, and earned him lots of accolades from the great Rahul Dravid, who'd been able to watch Pawan from the non-striker's end throughout their 162-run partnership. With a solid technique, fine footwork and a penchant for playing the waiting game, Pawan had all the traits of a good opener. Good wicket-keeping skills also were an added advantage, though he wasn't always the designated keeper.

In the 2011/12 season, the then-24-year-old Pawan, rose to become Karnataka's batting mainstay, leaving behind the mighty Robin Uthappa. Playing in the 'V' was his greatest strength and he successfully translated that strength into loads of runs. Pawan piled on 659 runs with two centuries, registering his highest first-class score - an unbeaten 251 - against then Ranji champions Rajasthan.

Unfortunately, after a quiet 2012/13 season, Pawan lost his place to KL Rahul and there was no room for a comeback as Rahul grew by leaps and bounds, establishing himself in the side. So understandably, with his career at stake, Pawan made the decision to switch bases.

In the next phase of his career, the right-handed opener turned up for Kerala, Tripura and Nagaland. He also led Tripura and kept wickets for a couple of seasons.

Now, after 15 years under the sun, KB Pawan has ammassed 4475 runs with 12 centuries at an average of 35 in 78 first-class games. And, ironically, his List A record is much better. He has scored 1294 runs with 5 centuries at an average of 56, from 36 games.

If not for the wealth of talent in Karnataka, Pawan could've well had another opportunity to make amends. But unfortunately, it was not to be. However, he has returned to Karnataka in 2022, donning a different hat — as the coach of U19 team.

