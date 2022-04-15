3 cricketers who could replace Joe Root as England's Test captain

Joe Root has stepped down as captain of the English Test team just before the start of the English summer. He led England in 64 Tests, winning 27 with a win percentage of 42.18. He is the most successful captain in England's Test history.

Though he has been in phenomenal form with the bat in Test cricket (he averaged 61 in 29 Test innings in 2021), Joe Root's record as Test captain has been a bit of a concern in the recent past. England lost the Ashes to Australia by a margin of 0-4 earlier this year. Thereafter, they lost the series in the Caribbean 0-1.

It will be interesting to see who replaces Root as the captain of the English Test team. Here is a look at 3 possible options:

Ben Stokes could be the permanent English Test captain

The English all-rounder could be the front-runner to replace Root as the English Test captain. Ben Stokes has been a part of the English Test squad for almost nine years and is an experienced campaigner.

In 146 innings across 76 Tests, he has garnered over 5000 runs, includinh 11 centuries, at an average of 35.89. He has also picked up 174 Test wickets at an average of 32.13.

Stokes has captained England in the past and has the experience to lead from the front. He is one of the few English Test cricketers who has cemented his place in the side based on consistent performances.

In all likelihood, Stokes could be the next English Test skipper and will look to get the English Test team back to winning ways.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was left out of the playing 11 for the first two Tests Down Under late last year. He made a comeback to the team in the third test at the MCG, and also played the next Test at the SCG. Across four innings, he scored 194 runs at an average of 48.50 including a century.

He carried his good form with the bat to the Caribbean where he scored 226 runs in six innings at an average of 45.20, including a century. He has been the most consistent batsman for England in their last five Tests after Joe Root.

Bairstow made his Test debut in the English summer of 2012 and has played the longest format of the game for almost a decade. He has represented England in 83 Test matches to date.

Despite being in and out of the English Test team, he is currently one of the mainstays of the English middle-order in Test cricket and could be the man to take English Test cricket forward.

Stuart Broad

The English selectors could think outside the box and name Stuart Broad as their Test skipper. Broad has captained the English T20I team in the past.

Though Broad was not considered for selection for England's recent tour of the Caribbean, he will be looking to make a comeback to the team for the upcoming English summer. Broad has played 152 Test matches for England over almost 15 years and has 537 Test wickets to his credit.

The 35-year-old pacer plays only one format at present, that is Test cricket, and could be the Test skipper for England until they groom a younger cricketer to take up the responsibility of leading the side. Broad could replicate Pat Cummins who has led the Australian Test team with great success in the recent past.

