Bairstow slams ton as England finally show some resolve on Day 3 of 4th Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow scored a defiant hundred as England finally showed some fight on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Resuming the day on 13 for no loss in response to Australia's 416 for 8 declared, England went to stumps at 258 for 7. Despite Bairstow’s brilliance, they are still trailing the hosts by 158 runs.

While Bairstow was unbeaten on 103 at stumps, Jack Leach was giving him company on 4. Earlier, Ben Stokes battled pain to smash a 91-ball 66, with Mark Wood also scoring 39 off 41 balls to help the visitors recover from a precarious position of 36 for 4.

ICC @ICC



Jonny Bairstow's gritty century leads England's fightback on day three!



#AUSvENG | #WTC23 | #Ashes Stumps in Sydney 🏏Jonny Bairstow's gritty century leads England's fightback on day three! Stumps in Sydney 🏏Jonny Bairstow's gritty century leads England's fightback on day three!#AUSvENG | #WTC23 | #Ashes https://t.co/bxmhtWl6i9

Bairstow became the first England player to score a ton in the ongoing Ashes by cutting Pat Cummins for a four and letting out a huge roar. The aggressive batter hit eight fours and three sixes in 140 balls. However, he will need to carry on Saturday as England are still some distance behind Australia’s first-innings score.

Stokes gave Bairstow fine company as the duo lifted England from dire straits to a respectable position with a 128-run stand for the fifth wicket. The former was clearly struggling due to a side strain he picked up while bowling on Thursday. Yet he managed to smack nine fours and a huge six off Nathan Lyon in a commendable counter-attack. Lyon had the last laugh as he trapped Stokes lbw with one that skidded on.

ICC @ICC for Ben Stokes.



It's been a gritty innings by the English all-rounder. Can he make it a big one?



Watch the

#AUSvENG | #WTC23 Test fifty numberfor Ben Stokes.It's been a gritty innings by the English all-rounder. Can he make it a big one?Watch the #Ashes live on ICC.tv (in select regions) Test fifty number 2️⃣5️⃣ for Ben Stokes.It's been a gritty innings by the English all-rounder. Can he make it a big one?Watch the #Ashes live on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 https://t.co/g1T6Dm4Znc

Stokes enjoyed some luck earlier in his innings. On 16, he was given out but went for a review. Replays showed that although Cameron Green's delivery hit the off-stump, the bails were not dislodged. Apart from Stokes and Bairstow, Wood also chipped in with a free-flowing knock to frustrate the Australians. He hit two fours and three sixes before perishing to a short ball from Cummins.

England slumped from 36 for 1 to 36 for 4

Earlier in the day, England’s batting woes continued as they crumbled from 36 for 1 to 36 for 4. The visitors' hunt for a good opening stand got longer as Haseeb Hameed registered another failure. He was cleaned up for 6 by Mitchell Starc as England’s opening stand ended on 22.

Zak Crawley hung around for his 18, but it seemed only a matter of time before he got a good ball. Scott Boland bowled him with one that jagged back off the seam and disturbed the stumps. With the scoreboard refusing to move, a frustrated Joe Root slashed Boland to slip and perished for a rare duck.

ICC @ICC



Massive wicket for Australia as Joe Root edges one to Steve Smith at second slip.



Watch the



#AUSvENG | #WTC23 Scott Boland gets the England captainMassive wicket for Australia as Joe Root edges one to Steve Smith at second slip.Watch the #Ashes live on ICC.tv (in select regions) Scott Boland gets the England captain 👊Massive wicket for Australia as Joe Root edges one to Steve Smith at second slip.Watch the #Ashes live on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 https://t.co/KkBJ9cWdAx

Cameron Green then had Dawid Malan caught at leg slip for three without the addition of a run to the England total. Incredibly, Australia bowled 11 maiden overs in a row before Stokes broke the shackles.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Stokes returned to form belatedly, Jos Buttler’s poor Ashes campaign continued as he gave a simple catch to cover off Cummins' bowling, perishing for an eight-ball duck. Wood and Bairstow, however, fought hard to keep England afloat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar