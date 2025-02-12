3 DC players who are not in form heading into WPL 2025 ft. Alice Capsey

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been one of the most successful sides in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history, despite not winning the silverware. It is due to them emerging as runners-up in both editions of the tournament, and having won 12 out of 18 games.

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning will continue to lead the Capitals in the 2025 season. She will have the presence of other experienced players like Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen. Interestingly, all these players have been in incredible form leading up to the competition.

With their core players retained, DC will look to maintain their consistent form in WPL 2025. However, some of the players haven't been in good form leading up to the WPL 2025. Let's take a look at a few of them who haven't fared well in their recent appearances.

#1 Taniya Bhatia

Veteran Indian keeper Taniya Bhatia last represented the country in August 2022. She was then dropped from the Indian side after low scores for quite some time. Her batting proficiency is not rated highly by the Delhi Capitals as well, who sent her at No. 11 in the last season.

Then, Bhatia returned with knocks of 0 & 6 for North Zone in the Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in April 2024. Her next appearance was in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2024, where she could score 131 runs in seven innings at an average of 18.71.

Thereafter, Taniya Bhatia returned with 131 runs in seven innings, with a top score of 61. The stats certainly tell the story of her failing to convert her starts into big knocks.

With mediocre form and unreliability about her form, Taniya Bhatia may not be looked at as the first-choice keeper.

#2 Alice Capsey

England all-rounder Alice Capsey has been struggling for consistency in international cricket. She was dropped from England's T20I squad after returning with only 29 runs in three innings in 2024 T20 World Cup.

Then, she featured in the ODI series against South Africa and Australia, before playing a solitary T20I against Australia. In her last five international appearances, Capsey has managed to score only 32 runs and six wickets.

Although her bowling form seems to be fine, her contributions with the bat have been a matter of concern ahead of the WPL 2025.

#3 Sarah Bryce

Scottish wicket-keeper Sarah Bryce was inducted into the Delhi Capitals side in the WPL 2025 auction. Although Bryce's selection comes on the basis of her performances in the Women's Big Bash League, she delivered mediocre performances Down Under.

Bryce garnered 169 runs in nine innings at an average of 21.12. Barring a 62-run knock, the 25-year-old failed to play a big knock for the Sydney Sixers. She returned with five single-digit scores, including two ducks in the tournament.

Coming from an association nation, Bryce's acquisition will allow the Capitals to have five overseas players in XI. However, she would look to be consistent with her contributions.

