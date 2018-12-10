×
Domination of Indian Cricket: 3 Different teams outplaying their opponents in 3 different tournaments

Yash Vardhan Darolia
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
167   //    10 Dec 2018, 22:22 IST

India beat Australia in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series
India beat Australia in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series

Indian cricket is currently being represented by 3 different teams playing in 3 different tournaments at the same time. This shows the depth in Indian cricket and how well the grassroots programme is panning out for the future of Indian cricket.

The competition for a place in the Indian side too is very high with the consistent performances of the players at the domestic level. Team India currently has a pool of players who are being given equal opportunities to showcase themselves at the International level. 

Here is how all three Indian teams are performing at the moment.

India tour of Australia

The senior side is being led by Virat Kohli and is currently in Australia playing the Test series against Australia after drawing the T20 series. With their win in the first Test match against the Aussies at Adelaide, created history as that is the first time that India has won the first Test match on Australian soil.

They won a close encounter by 31 runs after the lower order of the Aussies showed immense resistance. The victory over the Aussies was guided by a terrific performance with the bat by Cheteshwar Pujara who followed up his first innings century with a half-century in the second innings.

The Indian bowlers put up a spirited performance in both the innings to put India one up in the Test Series. The Indian team is currently being represented by the following players in the Test series against the Aussies:

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

