3 most entertaining Ramiz Raja moments in the commentary box

Former Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja turns 61 on August 14, 2023, and is currently enjoying his second stint as a broadcaster after ending his tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Right from his career as a player and a commentator, he has gifted the cricketing world a lot of memorable moments.

Often known for his witty remarks with the mic, he is one of the handful of Pakistani individuals, who have been involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Raja worked in the league as a commentator and has also worked on the international level.

His stint as an administrator did not pan out quite as hoped as he was sacked following England's 3-0 triumph over Pakistan. He tried to reform the cricketing structure in the country but had to leave office before he could make his plans a reality.

Raja is currently serving as a commentator in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) and is also part of the broadcast team for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. His other venture also includes a YouTube channel, where he often voices his opinion regarding the sport.

So let's revisit Ramiz Raja's three most entertaining moments in the commentary box.

#1 "I want to marry Babar Azam"

One of his most bizarre and entertaining moments came during the ongoing LPL.

During a recent contest between Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans earlier this month, while Babar Azam reached his fifty during the run chase, Ramiz Raja mentioned out of nowhere that he loves the Pakistan skipper's consistency and wishes to marry him.

"Fifty in security, class, and quality, calmness. He is your guy in such a situation, in the back deep in the innings. I just absolutely love him - wanna marry him," Raja said

Babar did indeed bat deep during the innings and even reached the three-figure mark to guide the team to victory, with a ball to spare. He recorded his 10th T20 century, only the second batter after Chris Gayle to do so.

#2 "I have never seen a batsman be so confident after being bowled"

During the first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Centurion in 2021, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf were sharing the crease during the thrilling run chase.

Right near the end of the game, Shadab was bowled off a full-toss by Lungi Ngidi, but remained unmoved, leading to Ramiz Raja saying on air:

"I have never seen a batsman be so confident after being bowled"

Replays suggested that the delivery was above waist height, leading to a free hit. Shadab perished in the last over of the game, with only three runs required.

The dismissal led to a few frantic moments, but Pakistan crossed the line off the final ball of the innings.

#3 "Shahid Afridi, you beauty! What a win! Pakistan have snatched it!"

The India-Pakistan encounter from the 2014 Asia Cup was a memorable affair.

Shahid Afridi's cameo propelled the Men in Green to a last-over win over their arch-rivals, and it was Ramiz Raja on the mic that called the occasion in Dhaka.

"Shahid Afridi, you beauty! What a win! Pakistan have snatched it!" he said after Afridi's final six cleared the ropes.

Pakistan made it to the finals of the tournament, but lost out to Sri Lanka, much like the most recent edition in 2022.

The Men in Green will have a chance of winning the title for the first time since 2012 in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup in the subcontinent.

What are some of the other entertaining moments associated with Ramiz Raja over the years? Let us know what you think.