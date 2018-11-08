×
3 Indian players who went wicketless in the solitary Test they played

Vishal Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Nov 2018, 19:43 IST

India is a cricketing nation which relies heavily on its batting unit. On a contrary though, there have been bowlers who have made notable contributions for the team. The Indian domestic cricket circuit consists of a large pool of players, aspiring to play at the international level and it requires immense dedication, talent and hard-work to make it to the Indian national team.

While most of the players have succeeded in replicating their success in the international arena, the remaining lot of players have failed to establish themselves at the international level, especially in the longer version of the game. Here are three Indian Test players who went wicket-less in their debut Test matches and thus, could not hold on to their spots in the Indian Test team.

Nikhil Chopra
Nikhil Chopra

Nikhil Chopra came into the Indian One-Day side in the year 1998 on back of his phenomenal domestic performances. He grabbed attention from every corner of the world, when he bagged his solitary five-wicket haul against West Indies in the Caribbean in the year 1999. Chopra made his Test debut in the year 2000 against the Proteas in Bengaluru. However, he failed to impress with the ball, evident from the fact that he could not grab any wicket in the 144 balls he bowled in the coarse of the game.

Chopra was dropped immediately from the Test team and could never make a comeback into the side.

