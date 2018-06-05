3 wicket-keepers who have an ODI and a Test wicket

Wicket-keeping is one of the most vital and strenuous roles on the cricket field due to its physical and mental demands. Every side wants someone with the safest hands behind the stumps. In cricket's early days, the role of wicket-keepers was primarily to keep wickets but, in the last two decades, however, the role of the wicket-keeper has undergone drastic changes due to the exploits of a few gentlemen who have redefined the very art.

This trend began with the feats of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, who was one of the most dangerous batsmen for Australia in all forms of the game besides being one of the finest artists behind the stumps. These days every team expects wicket-keepers to perform like specialist batsmen and today, a keeper is picked on the basis of his batting

But not many know that there have been wicket keepers who were asked to remove their pads, either to give their front-line bowlers rest or to break partnerships. Some of them even went on to take wickets but only a few wicket-keepers picked wickets in both Tests and ODIs.

Let us take a look at three such famous wicketkeepers who have a Test and an ODI wicket against their names.

The highly talented wicketkeeper-batsman from Zimbabwe, Tatenda Taibu, is remembered as the youngest captain in the history of Test cricket. At the age of 20 years and 358 days, Taibu led Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

Taibu picked the wickets of Upul Chandana and Thilina Kandamby in an ODI match against Srilanka at Harare on 29th April 2004 to record his best ODI figures of 2/42.

Just a week after taking his maiden ODI wicket, Taibu got rid of Sanath Jayasuriya in a Test match on 6th May 2004 to feature in this elite list of wicket-keepers with wickets.

Taibu scored 1546 and 3393 runs representing Zimbabwe in 28 tests and 150 ODIs.