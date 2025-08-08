3 finishers India can try instead of Rinku Singh in T20Is ft. Jitesh Sharma

India's next assignment in international cricket will be the 2025 Asia Cup, which commences later this month in the UAE. The tournament will be played in the T20I format, and the Men in Blue will field a largely different squad to the one they put out in the England Tests.

Among the players in contention to feature is Rinku Singh. The specialist finisher had an excellent start to his T20I career, but his form has dwindled in recent times. He has failed in each of his last six innings in the format, with his issues against hard lengths and spin coming to the fore.

Rinku hasn't made much of an impact in the Indian Premier League either. India might be tempted to try out new options in a role that has been hard to fill in recent years, especially post the retirements of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

On that note, here are three finishers India can try instead of Rinku Singh in T20I cricket.

#3 Jitesh Sharma

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Jitesh Sharma was one of the biggest reasons behind the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching the 2025 Indian Premier League title. Batting as a finisher, the dashing gloveman came up with a number of hugely important contributions, impressing against both pace and spin.

Jitesh's T20I career was stop-start, but it's clear that he's improved significantly since then. Working closely with Dinesh Karthik, the 31-year-old has transformed his batting and seems ready for a return to the national setup. Moreover, his ability to serve as a wicket-keeper fixes another problem for the Men in Blue.

#2 Shashank Singh

2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Shashank Singh has now had two successive prolific seasons for the Punjab Kings. An Indian call-up seems slightly farther away now when compared to last year, but the experienced middle-order batter might just be what the Men in Blue are looking for.

A calm batter who can take on both pace and spin, Shashank has been able to find the boundary against the best bowlers in the world. He is also one of the few specialist batters in the country who can take to a lower-middle order role with ease, having performed the same on a consistent basis for his franchise.

There's a fair bit of time for the 2026 T20 World Cup in terms of matches, and India might be able to give Shashank a real run if they pick him for their upcoming assignments.

#1 Naman Dhir

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

The Mumbai Indians used the RTM card to retain Naman Dhir's services for the last edition of the Indian Premier League, and the young all-rounder repaid their faith while taking on a challenging role.

Batting as the finisher, Dhir played a series of match-defining cameos. Showing great range against pace and improved hitting mechanics against hard lengths, he took barely any time to get set and cleared the boundary at will.

Only 25 years old, Dhir would be a good long-term project for India. He can chip in with off-spin while being an electric fielder, and his worth as a package could eventually far transcend what he's been able to display so far in the Indian Premier League.

