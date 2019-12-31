3 first-ever incidents in cricket that happened in 2019

England won the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in 2019

Yet another eventful year of international cricket draws to a close. 2019 provided us with riveting cricketing action and kept us hooked. Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run with the bat and strengthened his position as the era's most complete batsman. Rohit Sharma owned the ODI arena plundering runs against every opposition, and Steve Smith returned to international cricket with a bang by blasting a colossal 774 runs in the 2019 Ashes Series against England. Marcus Labuschagne announced to the world that he is a player for the future for Australia in the longest format of the game. There were also some ‘first time ever’ events that took place during this year. In this article, let us look at three first time ever events that took place in 2019.

#3 India wins a Test Series in Australia

India created history by winning a Test series in Australia for the first time in 2019.

The 4th Test match between India and Australia at Sydney in January 2019 ended in a draw which meant that India won the series 2-1, having triumphed over the Kangaroos at Melbourne and Adelaide. It was an extremely special occasion for the Indian team because this was the first time in history that India had won a Test series Down Under. Cheteshwar Pujara lead the carnage with the bat, scoring hundreds in both Adelaide and Melbourne. The young brigade under the dynamic leadership of Kohli had arrived in style, and had triumphed in a country many believe is the toughest for a sub-continental team to emerge victorious from. In a sense, the final frontier for the Indian team had been conquered. Despite a weakened Aussie side, the Indians winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia is a significant achievement.

