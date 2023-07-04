3 franchise T20 teams in which Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have been teammates

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard have defined the role of all-rounders in modern-day T20 cricket. The two West Indies legends have played the game with utmost sincerity, yet have entertained the crowd to the fullest. With Bravo and Pollard in the house, there is never a dull moment.

However, when it comes to cricket, they have taken the sport to new heights with their all-round performances. Be it batting, bowling, or fielding, they have stepped up every time the team have asked for.

In the age of franchise T20 leagues, Bravo and Pollard have represented many teams across the globe. The rivalry between the two has been thrilling to watch over the years. Playing against each other has also helped them sharpen their skills and take the game to a new level.

While there is so much talk about their rivalry, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have also played together in the same a few times.

On that note, let's take a look at three franchise teams in which Pollard and Bravo have been teammates.

#1 Trinbago Knight Riders

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) came to light in 2013, replacing the Caribbean Twenty20.

Kieron Pollard joined Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of CPL 2019 to join hands with Dwayne Bravo. The partnership yielded dividends immediately and they clinched the title that season. The duo played together in the next season as well but couldn't guide the team to glory.

Bravo then shifted base to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots after the 2020 season. However, he once again reunited with his home franchise Trinbago Knight Riders and longtime teammate Pollard.

#2 MI Emirates

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard joined forces in the inaugural edition of the ILT20 while playing for the MI Emirates. The duo made significant contributions as they qualified for the playoffs after finishing third in the points table.

They defeated the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator but lost to eventual winner Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2 to crash out of the competition.

Pollard finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the competition, amassing 394 runs in 10 matches at an average of 78.80 and a strike rate close to 195.

Bravo, on the other hand, starred with the ball, picking up 13 wickets in nine games at an average of 17.85.

#3 Melbourne Renegades

Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have long dominated the Big Bash League (BBL). However, the Caribbean greats came together in the 2017-18 season, when both of them signed for the Melbourne Renegades.

The Renegades finished third in the standings with 12 points in 10 matches and booked a semi-final berth. However, they lost to eventual winner Adelaide Strikers in the second semi-final by one run to bow out of the tournament.

