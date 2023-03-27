3 funniest moments in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) came to a close with the Mumbai Indians (MI) lifting the title at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26, after defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in the final.

The tournament was rife with plenty of memorable moments right from the champions' dominant record win on the opening day to the final flourish in the final run chase to win the title.

Among the countless takeaways from the first edition was the friendly and competitive spirit with which it was contested throughout.

The way in which the events unfolded, enveloped by a light-hearted nature, gave rise to several funny moments that were thoroughly relished by players and fans alike.

On that note, here are the three funniest moments in WPL 2023

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues dancing on the boundary ropes

The league was enriched by the presence of Jemimah Rodrigues, just with her bubbling energy and infectious character. Those with a penchant for quirky antics had high expectations from the batter, and she did not disappoint one bit.

Right from singing DC's anthem during an in-match interview with the broadcasters to playing and teaching players the guitar off the field, the Indian youngster instilled life into the already thriving league.

However, her first quirky act in the tournament remained her funniest as she treated the crowd to a dance show by the boundary ropes. In DC's maiden match itself, she reveled in the team's dominance by dancing numerous times, which got the crowd going too at the Brabourne Stadium.

DC went on to defeat RCB by 60 runs to get their tournament underway with a bang, which was all the more reason to dance.

#2 Harsha Bhogle presenting Grace Harris with a burger during a mid-match interview

Australia's Grace Harris announced her arrival in the WPL with a blistering, match-winning knock of 59 off 26 deliveries to steer the UP Warriorz (UPW) against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in their very first match.

Following the match-winning exploits, the big-hitter expressed her love for burgers during the post-match conference and revealed that she was hankering for one, but was unsure about where to get one in the locality.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Harsha Bhogle surprised Grace Harris with a burger after Harris mentioned her craving for the burger in the press conference after the last match. Harsha Bhogle surprised Grace Harris with a burger after Harris mentioned her craving for the burger in the press conference after the last match. https://t.co/IVnVr4FxNc

She was benched for UPW's next match, making room for pace bowler Shabnim Ismail, keeping the conditions in mind. The Australian was greeted with a huge surprise during a mid-game interview with Harsha Bhogle on the sidelines, where he presented the player with a burger.

The noted commentator went on to reveal that the idea to present Harris with a burger came from the producer and the production team. The gesture earned a lot of laughs and won a lot of hearts at the same time.

#3 Ellyse Perry bowling with pink hair after celebrating Holi

The inaugural edition of the WPL kindly coincided with Holi, which is already a huge hit among the overseas contingent. The festival of colors was celebrated with enthusiasm by all five franchises, with the after-effects clearly on display.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry took to social media for tips on how to remove color from her hair but found no avail and was stuck playing their next WPL match with hair that had a pinkish hue to it.

Fellow RCB teammate and England international Heather Knight also faced the same problem.

What was the funniest moment in WPL 2023 in your opinion? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes