3 greats who have never scored a Test century against India

India has been a very tough place to score runs for Non-Asian batsmen. Foreign batsmen have a problem facing up to the turn on tricky wickets. Hence, it takes a while and a lot of practice to master the conditions and score big runs for the team.

Team India has had a strong bowling attack since the 2000s and hence these batsmen who played in that particular era found it difficult to score a century against them. It is also surprising that the below-mentioned players couldn't even score a century in their own backyard against India.

Let us take a look at 3 legends who haven't been able to score a Test century against India.

#3 Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith was one of the wisest captains in the game and won a record 53 Test matches out of 108. He was instrumental in nurturing the young South African team which went on to become one of the best Test teams in the world. Smith played the new ball quite well and hence often laid the platform for the other batsmen to score big runs.

Against India, Graeme Smith scored 987 runs at an impressive average of 37.96 in 27 innings. His highest score against them was 94 in Cape Town in 2007. Indian pace legend Zaheer Khan was a nemesis for Smith and got him out 6 times in Test cricket. This was one of the main reasons why Smith couldn't score a hundred against India.

#2 Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming was one of the best left-handed opening batsmen in Test cricket. He was a technically solid batsman, played with lots of patience and was elegant while playing shots on either side of the wicket. As a captain, Fleming won 98 games out of 218 and was an inspirational leader for the Kiwis.

Fleming scored 620 runs at an average of 32.63 in 20 innings against India. Despite being a good player of spin bowling, his highest score against them was 92. It is quite unfortunate that a batsman of Fleming's quality and stature was unable to score a Test hundred against India either home or away.

