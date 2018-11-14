3 highest ODI scores registered by wicket-keeper batsmen

Quinton de Kock and MS Dhoni feature in this list

In the modern game, wicket-keepers are often expected to contribute with the bat in the lower middle-order. A wicket-keeper has to give his hundred percent effort to the team at all times.

The 50-over format is clearly a batsman’s game and a wicket-keeper with batting ability gives more support to the team. In the last two decades, most teams have started selecting wicket-keepers who can contribute with the bat as well.

On a few occasions, the wicket-keeper batsmen have turned the match around with their batting performance. Let's take a look at the three highest ODI scores registered by wicket-keeper batsmen.

#3 Adam Gilchrist - 172 against Zimbabwe at Hobart (2004)

Adam Gilchrist

It wouldn’t be a list of all-time great wicket-keepers without the presence of Adam Gilchrist. The iconic cricketer was known for his sportsmanship and honesty. At his prime, he was the best wicket-keeper in the world.

Gilchrist was known for his attacking stroke-play and penchant for smashing sixes. On 16th January 2004, he played the best ODI knock of his career. The southpaw hammered 172 against Zimbabwe at a rapid strike rate of 136.5. He gave a fabulous start to Australia's innings.

Because of Gilchrist's incredible knock, Australia handed a massive target of 344 runs for Zimbabwe and eventually won by 148 runs. His innings, which contained 96 runs in singles and twos, came when he was out of form. The opener's spectacular knock included 13 boundaries and 3 sixes.

