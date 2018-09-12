Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 highest Test scores of Ross Taylor

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
163   //    12 Sep 2018, 22:44 IST

New Zealand v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 3
Ross Taylor is one of the greatest players to ever play at No.4

Ross Taylor is one of the greatest players to ever play at No.4 in test cricket. After making his Test debut against South Africa in 2007, Taylor has represented his country in 85 Tests.

He has accumulated 6281 runs in Tests at an average of 47.23, accompanied by 17 centuries and 28 half-centuries. He is known for his ability to play the spin, and on his day, he can even destroy the world's best bowling attacks.

We look at the top 3 highest scores of his Test career.

#3 173* vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2016

New Zealand v Zimbabwe - Day 1
Ross Taylor's heroics helped the Kiwis beat Zimbabwe

The New Zealand team went to Zimbabwe for a 2-Test series. In the first Test, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first but were dismissed for just 164 runs. Neil Wagner destroyed the batting lineup with his 6/41.

In return, Latham and Taylor scored centuries to take the Kiwis to 576-6 declared. Latham scored 105 off 209 and Taylor scored an unbeaten 173 off 299, accompanied by 19 fours. This was Taylor's 14th century and second against Zimbabwe in Tests.

Zimbabwe could not do much in the second innings either, and the hosts won the match by an innings and 117 runs. Ross Taylor won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 173.

#2 217 vs West Indies, Dunedin, 2013

New Zealand v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 1
Taylor registered his maiden double-century, against West Indies

The West Indies cricket team toured West Indies for a 3-Test series in 2013. In the first Test, West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first. Taylor and McCullum exploded with centuries as the Kiwis finished with 609-9 declared. Taylor registered his maiden double-century and finished with 217 off 319 including 23 fours.

In reply, West Indies got bundled out for just 213 runs and were forced to bat. However, in the second innings, Darren Bravo smashed a double-century, scoring 218 off 416 balls to take them to 507. But the huge first-innings lead secured by the Kiwis meant they had only to chase 112.

The hosts successfully chased the target and Taylor was awarded the Man of the Match for his first double-century that put them in the leading position.

#1 290 vs Australia, Perth, 2015

Australia v New Zealand - 2nd Test: Day 4
Ross Taylor saved the Test match with his blistering 290

The Kiwis visited Australia for a 3-Test series in 2015. After losing the first game by a huge margin of 208 runs, the hosts were looking to make a comeback into the series. In the second Test, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first and posted a huge total of 559-9 declared, on the back of a double-century from Warner and a century from Khawaja.

In reply, New Zealand scored 624 all-out. This was sparked by Williamson's 166 and Ross Taylor's 290 off 374 balls, accompanied by 43 fours. This was his second double-century and the third highest score by a New Zealand cricketer.

The match ended in a draw and the hosts held on to a 1-0 lead. Taylor was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-saving knock.

Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand Cricket Ross Taylor Test cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Top 5 number 4 New Zealand batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
5 ICC U-19 World Cup captains who went on to become star...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 New Zealand batting pairs of all-time
RELATED STORY
500* - A Test Of Time: A befitting comic book to...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable performances by cricketers on their birthdays
RELATED STORY
Cricketers with the highest percentage of boundaries in a...
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in New Zealand cricket
RELATED STORY
5 things New Zealand achieved under Mike Hesson
RELATED STORY
Top 10 New Zealand cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Playoff 2 | Today, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
NOR 255/10 & 198/8 (63.0 ov)
DBY 222/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Derbyshire by 231 runs with 2 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10 & 235/9 (75.0 ov)
GLO 354/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Glamorgan lead Gloucestershire by 18 runs with 1 wicket remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us