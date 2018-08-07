3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian squad for last 2 tests against England

Bhumrah and Bhuvneshwar are the pillars of Indians pace dept. in all three formats of the game

Even though India had begun the test series with a lose, fans would be proud as Indian players fought their heart out to secure the winning moment. Now it's up to team management to address the problems appeared in the first test before they stride out to play in the Mecca of cricket in just a few days (Aug. 09).

If the visitors are doing the homework correctly, Lord's test could be a payback time. The batting unit is the culprit to blame which let down the Indian team in Edgebaston. This will lead to the eviction of some batters from the Indian XI in the following encounters.

However, BCCI will announce a new side just after the conclusion of the third test as the current 18-men test side allowed to play first three tests particularly. The inconsistent ones will be left out for the last two ones also there might be some bowlers to replace also some erratic batsmen.

In the first test, we all were seeing clearly that one end was equipped with thunderbolts with Ishant and Shami and the other ends of fast bowling infirm to threaten the England batsmen. As a result, the English tailenders scored significantly which is a major reason for the Edgbaston lose. Also, consider the situation, What if Bhuvi and Bumrah are not able to recover in Time? Who could fill those voids up?

Here we are about to look at three bowlers who could get a call-up to the Indian setup for the last two tests.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

Siraj knocked over Alastair Cook in second Innings of English Lions against India A

Siraj has already his made debut for India in limited overs format last year under Virat Kohli. Now, he is playing for the second string Indian team in all formats. He has been doing well for India A.

He did well in English Conditions for India last month. He bowled a match-winning spell in the first four-day match against Windies A when India was pegged back early by conceding 110 run lead in the first innings. Siraj came in and turned the tide of the match to India's favour as he scalped eight wickets in that match to get a record win over strong Windies side.

In the next four day match against England Lions, he took seven wickets however India lost the match by 253 runs. He was the only positive in that particular match.

He troubled English batsmen with his hostile pace which includes Alister Cook (Knocked-over), David Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes. All these players have represented the English national side.

He is taking wickets for fun in the ongoing unofficial test against South African A side. He took a fifer in the practice match then he welcomed the visitors to the real game by taking 9 wickets for an impressive average of 8.22.

He is quality young pacer with a play mould of Umesh Yadav. We shouldn't be surprised if he gets a place for the last two tests.

