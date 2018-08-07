Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian squad for last 2 tests against England

Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
357   //    07 Aug 2018, 23:38 IST

Bh
Bhumrah and Bhuvneshwar are the pillars of Indians pace dept. in all three formats of the game

Even though India had begun the test series with a lose, fans would be proud as Indian players fought their heart out to secure the winning moment. Now it's up to team management to address the problems appeared in the first test before they stride out to play in the Mecca of cricket in just a few days (Aug. 09).

If the visitors are doing the homework correctly, Lord's test could be a payback time. The batting unit is the culprit to blame which let down the Indian team in Edgebaston. This will lead to the eviction of some batters from the Indian XI in the following encounters.

However, BCCI will announce a new side just after the conclusion of the third test as the current 18-men test side allowed to play first three tests particularly. The inconsistent ones will be left out for the last two ones also there might be some bowlers to replace also some erratic batsmen.

In the first test, we all were seeing clearly that one end was equipped with thunderbolts with Ishant and Shami and the other ends of fast bowling infirm to threaten the England batsmen. As a result, the English tailenders scored significantly which is a major reason for the Edgbaston lose. Also, consider the situation, What if Bhuvi and Bumrah are not able to recover in Time? Who could fill those voids up?

Here we are about to look at three bowlers who could get a call-up to the Indian setup for the last two tests.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

England Lions v India A - Day Three
Siraj knocked over Alastair Cook in second Innings of English Lions against India A

Siraj has already his made debut for India in limited overs format last year under Virat Kohli. Now, he is playing for the second string Indian team in all formats. He has been doing well for India A.

He did well in English Conditions for India last month. He bowled a match-winning spell in the first four-day match against Windies A when India was pegged back early by conceding 110 run lead in the first innings. Siraj came in and turned the tide of the match to India's favour as he scalped eight wickets in that match to get a record win over strong Windies side.

In the next four day match against England Lions, he took seven wickets however India lost the match by 253 runs. He was the only positive in that particular match.

He troubled English batsmen with his hostile pace which includes Alister Cook (Knocked-over), David Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes. All these players have represented the English national side.

He is taking wickets for fun in the ongoing unofficial test against South African A side. He took a fifer in the practice match then he welcomed the visitors to the real game by taking 9 wickets for an impressive average of 8.22.

He is quality young pacer with a play mould of Umesh Yadav. We shouldn't be surprised if he gets a place for the last two tests.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Deepak Chahar
Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
An Avid Sports Cult
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
5 England batsmen who could trouble the Indian bowlers in...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian ODI Specialists who failed in Tests 
RELATED STORY
Things that have changed in the Indian Team since India...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserve to play Tests for India in the next...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kuldeep should be included in the Test...
RELATED STORY
India's 3 best performances in Tests in England
RELATED STORY
5 England bowlers with the most Test Wickets against India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us