3 most impressive youngsters so far in TNPL 2023

Tamil Nadu are widely regarded the best white-ball team in India's domestic circuit at present, and the plethora of talent on display in TNPL 2023 is testament to the same.

Across departments, the tournament has catapulted a number of talented young players into the spotlight. It has given them a lease of life with the coverage and attention needed to warrant the attention of IPL scouts and pundits alike.

A classic example of the same is B Sai Sudharsan. It was in the TNPL that he made his mark a couple of years ago before debuting for Tamil Nadu as well as the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

On the back of a scintillating 96 in the IPL final last month, Sai Sudharsan has racked up runs for fun in TNPL 2023. He currently tops the run-charts with 330 runs from five matches at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of 174.67, having struck four fifties along the way.

There are a few other youngsters who have thrown themselves into the spotlight so far in the first two weeks of TNPL 2023. Here's a look at three such names below:

#1 G Ajitesh

It's tough to look beyond G Ajitesh as one of the top young batters so far in TNPL 2023. Having struck a scintillating century in his second game this season to power the Nellai Royal Kings to a thrilling win over against the Lyca Kovai Kings, he caught the attention of fans as a supremely talented batter.

Ajitesh has donned many roles, right from being a finisher to batting in the top three, and has showcased his versatility in the process. The wicket-keeper batter, who made his T20 debut for Tamil Nadu in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is making the right noises and looks set for greater things to come.

So far, Ajitesh has tallied 188 runs in five outings at an average of 62.67 and a barnstorming strike rate of 160.68. The sky is the limit 20-year-old batter, who is currently placed third on the run-scorers' charts for the season.

#2 Lakshay Jain

Ajitesh's teammate at the Royal Kings, Lakshay Jain has proven to be a crafty and consistent off-spinner in what is his maiden stint in the TNPL. Having picked up truckloads of wickets in the second division league, he has cast himself as one for the future as far as conventional off-spinners are concerned.

Lakshay is tall and has a high release point, by virtue of which he manages to extract more bounce from the surface. Control is often a factor associated with a finger-spinner, and he is no different on that front either.

Lakshay has bagged six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of just 5.93 thus far in TNPL 2023. He also bats left-handed, and while he is yet to prove himself in that department, he certainly comes across as an interesting package to work with.

#3 Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh is not new to the TNPL, having plied his trade earlier for the Dindigul Dragons. With a major injury sidelining him from last year's edition, the left-arm seamer has bagged six wickets in three matches thus far on his comeback for the Siechem Madurai Panthers.

More than the wickets column, it is his skillset that sets Gurjapneet apart. Being a left-armer adds a point of difference in itself, but what he does well is bowl a heavy ball and stick to hard lengths that rush batters in their crease. The 24-year-old's height only adds to those attributes, while he also has an effective slower delivery.

It won't be a surprise at all if IPL scouts have taken note of Gurjapneet's potential and if higher honors come calling soon. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy won't be a bad starting point either, given that Tamil Nadu can do with a bowler of his skillset to round off their attack.

Which of these youngsters has impressed you the most in TNPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

