3 India batsmen who deserved place in 10000 run club in ODIs

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Sep 2018, 02:57 IST

MS Dhoni was the recent entrant in the illustrious list if 10000+ scorers in ODI cricket
MS Dhoni was the recent entrant in the illustrious list of 10000+ scorers in ODI cricket

The game of cricket has seen a major shift ever since the limited overs format has been introduced in the sport. The 50 over World Cup starting from the 1975 Prudential Cup has added to the spectacle and the reach of the sport.

The definite results that were sparsely seen in the Test format were seen on a regular basis in the One Day International (ODIs) format in the form of wins and losses and not in drab draws. The format was also able to change the course of Indian cricket in the form 1983 World Cup.

Since then India have produced world-class cricketers in the format where the two-time World Cup winners were able to see major successes even on foreign tours. The World Cup win set the tone for the cricket in the country that saw some of the greatest cricketers to have graced the format.

So here is a list of 3 Indian Cricketers who deserved a place in 10000 ODI run club-

#1) Mohammed Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin of India
Mohammed Azharuddin of India

Mohammed Azharuddin was one of the first batsmen that came from the Hyderabad style of batting who showcased strong supple wrists that went along with a sound technique. Azharuddin made his ODI debut vs England in 1985 which was also his debut series.

He went on to represent India in 334 ODIs and also became the first batsman to cross 9000 run mark in the 50-over format. Mohammed Azharuddin was also the record holder for the fastest century scored by an Indian in ODIs for 20 years. The time when he played his last ODI, he had aggregated the most ODI runs up until that point in the history of ODI cricket.

RECORD: 9378 RUNS/ 7 100's/ 58 50's/ AVG:36.92/ HIGHEST:153*

#2) Virender Sehwag

Pakistan v India - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Super Eights Group 2
Pakistan v India - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Super Eights Group 2

There have been few batsmen in the history of the sport, whose style of play has suited a format as much as Virender Sehwag's. He was really the kind of opener that the team needed and the opposition feared from.

The fastest century record by an Indian was broken by him in mere 60 balls and he also became the second player in the history of the format to score a double century against the listless West Indies bowling attack in Indore in 2011. He would hit the great fast bowlers of his generation with utter disdain at a breakneck pace without faltering in his average.

RECORD: 8273 RUNS/ 15 100's/ 38 50's/ AVG:35.05/ HIGHEST:219


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh BCCI Virat Kohli Records Sachin Tendulkar Records
Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
