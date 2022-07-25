3 India players who might retire after 2023 World Cup

MS Dhoni's run-out in India's heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup semi-finals was an image that's etched in fans' minds forever. It didn't take long for the enigmatic Indian skipper to come to the decision to retire from ODIs and T20Is.

Pulling something similar was England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who recently retired from ODIs. While it is safe to say that Dhoni was well past his prime, Stokes still had a lot to offer. However, he decided to focus his efforts on the longer format of the game and the T20Is to add more longevity to his career.

With that news, reports of Hardik Pandya taking a similar route after the 2023 World Cup did the rounds, while also raising the question of other key players who might retire after the marquee tournament.

We take a look at three players who have had a fascinating run with the Indian team and might retire after the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Virat Kohli

News of Virat Kohli retiring might be a tough pill to swallow, but as he nears 35, the talismanic batter might just call time on his decorated career. The World Cup winner will look to bow out on a high by helping India clinch their third World Cup title.

He has already made his intentions clear of giving it his all to help the Men in Blue win the upcoming T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup, and should he rediscover his lost mojo, a title clinch will see Kohli bring the curtains down on his career.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

At 36, Shikhar Dhawan still boasts fitness levels that will surely give the young guns a run for their money. However, he will look to age as a necessary factor and it's no surprise that he is gunning for a spot in both the World Cups.

Dhawan's experience and skill still make him one of the prime candidates to book a berth in the World Cup that will be played in his own backyard. Like Kohli, the Indian opener will be keen to sign off with a trophy in his hands.

#3 Rohit Sharma

The skipper turns 36 next year and is one of the major names who might hang up his boots after the 2023 World Cup. While Rohit Sharma's void as an opener might be filled by promising names, the value and impact he brings to the team will be massive and missed.

Sharma has been one of the best openers in white-ball cricket, and the records speak for themselves. News of his retirement might be one of the biggest shockers of 2023 should he announce it post the tournament.

