3 India U19 stars who can be the biggest match-winners in final vs Australia ft. Saumy Pandey

The Indian team defeated hosts South Africa to enter their fifth consecutive final at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024. They will now face Australia in a bid to defend their title and lift the coveted cup for a record-extending sixth time.

The Men in Blue have put up terrific performances throughout the tournament so far and will be hoping to carry the momentum into the final quest. It will be a mouthwatering contest between India and Australia, as both teams were dominant in their respective groups.

In the Super Six stage, the two sides remained unbeaten in their respective groups to top the points chart. While India won all four games played, Australia won three games out of four, with one of their matches ending in no result.

Speaking of players’ achievements, the top three spots in the list of highest-run scorers of the tournament are occupied by Indian players. Musheer Khan holds the record for notching up the second-highest individual score (131).

Sachin Dhas, meanwhile, has the highest average of 73.50 in the tournament so far. Saumy Pandey, on the other hand, is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, and the leading wicket-taker for India.

Both India and Australia have been in great touch and clinched thrilling victories in their respective semi-final clashes against South Africa and Pakistan. Their road to the final was surely not easy, as both faced several obstacles, but they’d enter the final with a common target- to lift the shiny silverware.

Several players from the Indian team have put up consistent performances this season, but there are a few who have outclassed others. Here, we look at three players who could be the biggest match-winners in the upcoming final against Australia. Notably, these three players are in contention for the Player of the Tournament award.

#3 Uday Saharan

The Indian skipper has led the team from the front, notching up runs in crucial situations. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament, with 389 runs under his belt from six matches. He has hit three half-centuries and a century and has an average of 64.83.

He also picked up a wicket against Ireland, proving that he can be a handy bowling option. He played a match-winning knock of 81(124) in the semi-final and helped his side stage a brilliant comeback while batting alongside Sachin Dhas.

Australia will have to come up with a strategy to tackle the Indian skipper’s batting prowess if they want to win their fourth title. With his gritty batting style and composure, Saharan will surely be one of the players to look out for in the upcoming summit clash.

#2 Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan is closely following his skipper Saharan on the list of top run scorers in the tournament. With 338 runs from six matches, he is currently the second-leading run-scorer not just for India, but in the tournament.

Musheer has been crucial both with the bat and the ball. While he has notched up two centuries and one half-century so far, he has also racked up six wickets, having picked up two wickets each against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa.

One of the deadliest players with the bat, Australia will have to be cautious of Musheer Khan. Getting him out of the game would prove to be a huge advantage for the Australian side, but failing to do so could lead to a boost to India’s scoreboard.

#1 Saumy Pandey

One of the top finds of the tournament this season, India’s Saumy Pandey has taken the cricketing world by storm with his bowling brilliance. He is currently the highest wicket taker for his side with 17 scalps in his kitty from six games.

He registered his best bowling figures of 4/19 this tournament in the game against New Zealand. He also showcased his heroics in the Indian team’s encounters against Bangladesh and Nepal, picking up a four-wicket haul in both those games.

With a total of three four-wicket hauls to his name thus far, Pandey will be raring to go in the next game, his final chance at helping the Men in Blue lift the U19 World Cup trophy.

The 19-year-old has not gone wicketless in any of the six matches and would be hoping to continue the same form against Australia. The opposition batters will have to formulate a strategy to cross the hurdle named Saumy Pandey.

