3 Indian batsmen who average more than 50 in ODIs

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.05K // 22 Sep 2018, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

ODI cricket is a form of cricket where a batsman has to strike a balance between attack and defence. As a batsman you cannot go slam-bang from the word go, also, you cannot keep defending and wait for the loose ball as you do in Test cricket. Batsman has to play in phases in ODIs, in the initial overs when the field is up batsman needs to take the aerial root to score boundaries and maximise the scoring rate while in the middle overs batsman needs to milk the bowlers for singles.

During the death overs, a batsman needs to go for the all-out attack, he should either hit out or get out. To master the art of one-day cricket batting one needs to possess all the above-mentioned skills that are not easy.

India has produced many great ODI batsmen over the years, Indian batsmen hold many records to their name in ODI cricket. India has been a great ODI side over the years with two World Cup titles to its name.

An important metric to measure the greatness of a batsman in ODI cricket is his average. Many Indian batsmen have an average of above 40 in ODIs, but, there are only three Indian batsmen who have maintained an average of above 50, so far, in their careers. Let's take a look at these three Indian players.

1. Virat Kohli (58.20)

Kohli is already one of the greatest

If you have a batting average of 58.20 even after playing 211 ODI matches, then you are bound to be a great player and on top of that, if you have a strike rate of 92.12 while making those runs, then you are definitely one of the greatest of all time. Very few people can doubt that Virat Kohli is already one of the greatest of all time.

Kohli has scored 9779 runs with an astonishing 35 centuries and 48 fifties. Kohli is just 29 years old, one can only imagine how many centuries he will end up with.

