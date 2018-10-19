×
3 Indian batsmen who are likely to  complete 1000 runs for the year during the ODI series against West Indies

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
719   //    19 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST

The Indian batting is top heavy
The Indian batting is top heavy

The 5 matches one-day series between India and the West Indies kicks off on Sunday at Guwahati.

In the run-up to the World Cup, the main focus for Team India would be to identify reliable middle-order batsmen to compliment the top order and to lay eyes on the fast bowlers to support Bhuvi and Bumrah.

While the search will be on, there are 3 batsmen in the Indian team who are at the verge of completing 1000 runs for the calendar year 2018. Here is a look at those 3 players.

#1. Virat Kohli

King Kohli has been unstoppable in 2018
King Kohli has been unstoppable in 2018

The Indian captain has been in sublime form in 2018 in all formats of the game. He is virtually unstoppable and is ranked the No 1 player in the world.

Kohli is just 221 runs short of that magical figure of 10,000 ODI runs. His scores in 2018 reads 112, 46 not out, 160 not out, 75, 36, 129 not out, 75, 45 & 71. These are unbelievable figures.

This year Kohli has scored 749 runs in 9 one-day internationals at an amazing average of 125. With 5 one-day matches against the Windies coming up, he should cross 1000 runs for the calendar year and 10,000 runs in his one-day international career.

Even 2017 was a prolific year for him as he had scored 1460 runs in 26 matches at an average of 77.

In 11 years of International cricket, Kohli has crossed the 1000 run mark in a calendar year on 5 occasions and once in 2010, he finished on 995. These are amazing figures. In his primitive years in 2008 and 2009, he had featured in only 5 and 10 matches respectively.

In the 52 one-day matches that Kohli has captained India, he has scored 3059 runs at an average of 83 with 13 centuries and 13 fifties. He has the best batting average amongst all captains at the 50 match mark. It only goes to prove that the additional responsibility of being the Captain has only brought about the best in Kohli.

With just 251 runs to score in 5 matches, Kohli should cross the 1000 run mark for the calendar year.


Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jason Holder
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
