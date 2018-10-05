3 Indian batsmen who scored the fastest centuries against West Indies in Test matches

Pravir Rai 05 Oct 2018, 13:38 IST

Sehwag was at his destructive best against the Windies side

Every batsman aspires to score a century as part of his career milestone, and if it is the fastest one, then it gets etched into the hearts and minds of the people.

There have been several players from India, who have scored the fastest century against various cricket playing nations in the Test cricket. Azharuddin scored a century against South Africa in 74 balls; Kapil Dev scored his ton against Sri Lanka in 74 balls, and so on.

I have discussed three Indian batsmen who scored the fastest century against the West Indies in the test matches.

#3 Kapil Dev

His hundred comprised 13 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 105.26

They called him the “Haryana Hurricane.” He made his debut against Pakistan in 1978 and became one of the best all-rounders of the world.

Gavaskar once said the Indian cricket could be divided into two eras—one before Kapil and one after him. Such was his impact that the Indian team became an aggressive unit when they played against any opposition.

India won the 1983 World Cup under his captaincy where he played a marvelous inning of 175 not out against Zimbabwe.

Along with being a spectacular bowler, he was a fine batsman too. They knew him for scoring fast and taking risks.

While playing against the West Indies in Port of Spain, he scored a memorable century against the Caribbean side.

During the second innings of the match, India was struggling to save the match. He came in at number seven and attacked the West Indies bowling line-up with tenacity and aggression.

They had Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, and Malcolm Marshall in their ranks, but he played the exquisite square-cuts, off-drives, and hooks to counter the pace and seam.

He got to his hundred in 95 balls and remained not-out since India declared the innings. His hundred comprised 13 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 105.26.

