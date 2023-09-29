3 Indian bowlers who are part of the 2023 World Cup and also played the 2021 & 2022 T20I editions ft. R Ashwin

The moment that countless cricket fans from around the world have been looking forward to is almost here with the 2023 World Cup in India just days away.

The hosts will be looking to add a third ODI World Cup title to their kitty and their first since they co-hosted the event in 2011. A well-balanced outfit covering all bases headlines the Indian team although they will have to turn up on the big occasion and overcome the pressure of expectations.

The last two white-ball ICC events left plenty to be desired from India's point of view. They failed to progress beyond the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021 and while they qualified for the semifinals of the 2022 edition, they were given a shellacking by England and were sent tumbling out.

The 2023 World Cup - albeit in a different format - provides the Men in Blue a golden opportunity to erase those scars and write themselves into cricketing history. Some of the players who are a part of the setup also took part in the T20 World Cups of 2021 and 2022, but very few of them happen to be bowlers.

It's worth noting that Shardul Thakur, who is expected to play a big role at the 2023 World Cup, was a member of India's T20 World Cup squad in 2021. While he wasn't picked for the 2022 edition, he was named in the reserves after Deepak Chahar was ruled out with a back injury.

Here are three bowlers - one of them being an all-rounder - who will be playing in the 2023 World Cup having partaken in the T20 World Cups of 2021 and 2022.

#1 R Ashwin

After a long hiatus from India's white-ball setup, R Ashwin was recalled for the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021 courtesy of a solid showing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

India were in need of an off-spinner with Washington Sundar ruled out with an injury and the selectors turned back to Ashwin, who had played the three previous editions of the T20 World Cup prior to that.

He didn't feature in India's losses against Pakistan and New Zealand but returned six wickets in the three games post that even as the Men in Blue bowed out in the Super 12s.

Ashwin remained in the mix of the T20I setup thereafter and was India's first-choice spinner at the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. He couldn't leave an indelible mark, however, picking up six wickets from as many games even as his presence of mind to cheekily walk past a Mohammad Nawaz delivery in the epic against Pakistan remains talked about.

While he hasn't featured in a T20I since then, he has bolted his way into India's squad for the 2023 World Cup on the back of an injury to Axar Patel. Having impressed in the three-match ODI series against Australia, he will look to replicate his performances at the showpiece event whenever he gets an opportunity.

#2 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has an interesting relationship with T20 World Cups. After all, 14 of his 23 T20I appearances have come in the tournament, beginning with his debut in the format in 2014.

Despite enduring a wretched outing against Pakistan in Dubai in the T20 World Cup 2021 contest, he bounced back with three-wicket hauls against Afghanistan and Scotland. Thereafter, he was left out of the T20I setup - presumably on workload grounds although he didn't partake in the Asia Cup either, leading to the impression that the selectors had moved on.

Jasprit Bumrah's injury gave Shami a lease of life as the think-tank reverted to him for the T20 World Cup 2022. The pacer also made the starting XI ahead of the out-of-form Harshal Patel and played all six games, showing excellent rhythm throughout the campaign even as he settled for just six wickets.

Shami hasn't played a T20I again since that T20 World Cup but has always been a regular in the ODI setup. It remains to be seen if he can break into India's starting XI at the 2023 World Cup though, with Shardul Thakur likely to don the third seamer's role.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Since a major back surgery in 2019, Hardik Pandya went through the entirety of IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 without sending down an over. His pace had comfortably dropped and was summoned to bowl a few overs at the T20 World Cup 2021 out of the team's desperation.

He took a break from the game and worked on his fitness, returning to operate at full throttle in the following IPL season where he led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title.

Hardik stormed back into both the ODI and T20I sides and hasn't looked back since, enjoying a fabulous outing with the ball at the T20 World Cup 2022 where he bagged eight wickets.

Hardik has also led India in T20Is and is currently the vice-captain of the ODI setup. Having matured into an outstanding first-change bowler and a reliable, technically sound batter, how he performs will go a long way in determining if India clinch the 2023 World Cup or not.

