3 Indian cricketers who did not do justice to their talent

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
326   //    01 Nov 2018, 00:49 IST

Cricket is not the national sport of India but it is the most popular sport in the country. Moreover, calling cricket as a 'sport' in India would be a misnomer, the Indians consider it as a religion, followed in every corner of the country. The popularity of the game increased several folds after the memorable 1983 World Cup, when the Indian team won the prestigious title of 'The World Champions'.

Millions of talented aspiring cricketers are willing to represent the country at the International stage but to make it to the Indian squad, it requires tons of dedication, hard-work and persistence. However, not every player who made it to the final XI has been able to make most of the opportunity, despite the enormous talent they possessed. Here are three Indian cricketers who did not perform up to the expectations.

#3 Dinesh Mongia

5th Mtn ODI - SA v India

Dinesh Mongia was an elegant left-handed, middle order batsman who made it into the Indian side in the year 2001 because of his phenomenal performance in the domestic circuit. Unfortunately, in his debut ODI match against Australia he was run out, scoring just a couple of runs.

Despite of getting ample chances, Mongia could not prove his prowess as a batsman and managed to accumulate merely 1230 runs at an average of 27.95, in the 57 One-Day Internationals he played for India.


Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
