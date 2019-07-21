3 Indian Cricketers who did not get ample chances in ODI

Cricket is the most popular sport in India and is often regarded as a religion in the country. But, the game has evolved drastically over the years, which has also affected the selection criteria for the players.

The competition in the Indian domestic circuit is quite stiff and is arguably one of the toughest across the globe. The nation has a gigantic pool of talented domestic cricketers who burn the midnight oil to represent the country at the highest level.

However, the pressure to perform against the best teams in the world is not easy to withstand. A combination of immense potential and temperament is vital to succeed on the international front.

Over the years, there have been numerous players who have proven their prowess in the Indian domestic circuit or the Test arena on a consistent basis. Yet, they were given a handful of chances to showcase their talent on the limited overs stage.

Here is a look at three such players:

#3 Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary (R) wasn't given many chances to cement a spot in the ODI side

Manoj Tiwary's performance in the domestic circuit has always been superb. The batsman has scored over 8000 first-class runs at an average of 50.35, including 26 centuries. However, Tiwary has represented India in just 12 ODIs and at the moment, his chances of a comeback into the Indian limited overs setup aren't particularly bright.

The 31-year-old has been quite unfortunate when considering the amount of opportunities he has been accorded. Despite boasting a splendid record in the domestic circuit, Tiwary has never been allowed to cement a place in the ODI side with him falling victim to the constant chopping and changing.

The right handed batsman has also been a regular feature in the Indian Premier league for various franchises and has shown promise as an attacking middle order batsman who can provide solidity to the team.

Yet, he has somehow been deprived of the chances his talent and record has deserved.

