3 Indian cricketers who impressed in ODIs in 2018

Kuldeep Yadav was India's best white-ball bowler in 2018

2018 was an important year for most of the teams to build up their squads for the 2019 ICC World Cup. It was quite a stellar year for India and England in the 50-over format as they performed really well right throughout the year.

India were the second most successful team in the 50-over format in 2018 after England. The Men in Blue won 14 out of 20 ODIs that they played in 2018 while two of them ended in tie. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, they won an ODI series in South Africa for the first time in their history. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India won the Asia Cup held in the UAE.

Although it was a complete team performance as each and every player played his part in their consistent display, these three cricketers were the prominent reasons behind India's impressive show in ODIs in 2018.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the very few chinaman bowlers at the moment. He was very consistent in 2018 and performed wherever he played. The left-arm spinner was at his very best against South Africa and England in their own backyard. He took 17 wickets from 6 matches in South Africa and 9 wickets from 3 matches in England.

The chinaman bowler was India's highest and overall second highest wicket taker in ODIs in 2018. From 19 ODIs, the 24-year old picked a total of 45 wickets at an excellent average of 17.77 with 6/25 being his best figures. He is currently at number 3 in ICC's rankings for ODI bowlers.

Kuldeep played a major role in India's success in 2018. India will want their ace chinaman spinner to continue his form in 2019 as well. He will be one of the key players for the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup.

