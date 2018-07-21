3 Indian cricketers who may never be seen in Test cricket again

The Indian Test team is currently No.1 on the ICC Test rankings, thanks to some outstanding performances by the Indian cricketers over the years. The last 5 years in Test cricket have seen the Indian Test team growing from strength to strength and becoming invincible at home.

After MS Dhoni's retirement from Test cricket in 2014, Virat Kohli led India brilliantly during the rebuilding phase and made it look like India was never going through one. Throughout these years, he gave many players plenty of chances to establish themselves on the Test arena. While some grabbed them with both hands, there are few who could never make the most of them.

As the team, India looks to build a strong unit that can compete in overseas conditions, selectors have taken harsh calls by dropping those who didn't make it work. Also, with youngsters making their mark, these senior players are likely to succumb to the competition.

Hence, there are few who may never be seen in Test cricket again. Let us take a look at 3 of such players.

#3 Parthiv Patel

The pocket-sized dynamo from Gujarat made his debut during his teenage days in England in 2002. He hardly got going in his international career after that and spent a long time out of the Indian team. Today at 33, Parthiv has only 25 Test appearances under his belt.

A busy player who likes to keep the things rolling irrespective of the match situation, Parthiv's lack of caution has brought about the downfall in his career. He is known to show lack of patience by fishing at the balls and edging them to the keeper instead of grinding it out in the middle.

Parthiv made a comeback into the India team in November 2016 after almost 8 years and threw away a couple of good starts. He was a part of India's Test tour to South Africa earlier this year but never looked like scoring big. Surprisingly, Parthiv has never scored an international hundred in any format in 16 years of his career.

With selectors preferring a rookie Rishabh Pant as a back-up wicket-keeper, the message has been sent that they have moved on from Parthiv Patel. Hence, it seems pretty certain that Parthiv is not on the selection radar anymore.

