3 Indian Cricketers who might have played their last Test match

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.94K // 21 Aug 2018, 19:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian cricket at the moment is blessed with a certain young crop of boys moving through the ranks in the domestic circuit and calling for their selection at the highest level in the national team. However, it is not that easy to crack a spot in the Indian team, given the amount of competition, which in turn brings quality for the senior team.

Though there are many veterans who are still in a race to stage a comeback in the national team. However, the chances for them sound bleak. They are not only in a race against time but even against the young blood to stay in contention for a spot in the national team.

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra and many others, have enjoyed their bit of success during their prime but still haven't let off the hope as they continue to inspire themselves before bidding a final goodbye to the game of cricket.

Let's take a look at some of the cricketers who might have missed the bus for any further comebacks in the national team in Test matches:

One of India's best ODI player, Yuvraj Singh in nearing the twilight in his career. Though he is out of the national team, he still harbors hope of representing India in World Cup 2019.

Yuvraj staged a comeback in the Indian team in 2016 on the back of his consistent run in the domestic circuit and was a regular until the Champions Trophy in 2017. There was no doubt that flow and the swing of his bat was never the same as compared to the days when he started playing for India.

With age not being on his side, the 36-year old is too far away from a selection in Test cricket. His last Test match appearance for India came against England at Eden Gardens in 2012. However, many believe that it is time for him to draw curtains over his 16-year long cricketing career. He will always be remembered for his dream World Cup campaign. His all-round performance helped India lift the World Cup after 28 long years.

1 / 3 NEXT