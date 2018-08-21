Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian Cricketers who might have played their last Test match

Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.94K   //    21 Aug 2018, 19:04 IST

England & India Nets Session

Indian cricket at the moment is blessed with a certain young crop of boys moving through the ranks in the domestic circuit and calling for their selection at the highest level in the national team. However, it is not that easy to crack a spot in the Indian team, given the amount of competition, which in turn brings quality for the senior team.

Though there are many veterans who are still in a race to stage a comeback in the national team. However, the chances for them sound bleak. They are not only in a race against time but even against the young blood to stay in contention for a spot in the national team.

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra and many others, have enjoyed their bit of success during their prime but still haven't let off the hope as they continue to inspire themselves before bidding a final goodbye to the game of cricket.

Let's take a look at some of the cricketers who might have missed the bus for any further comebacks in the national team in Test matches:

#3. Yuvraj Singh

Image result for yuvraj singh test cricket

One of India's best ODI player, Yuvraj Singh in nearing the twilight in his career. Though he is out of the national team, he still harbors hope of representing India in World Cup 2019.

Yuvraj staged a comeback in the Indian team in 2016 on the back of his consistent run in the domestic circuit and was a regular until the Champions Trophy in 2017. There was no doubt that flow and the swing of his bat was never the same as compared to the days when he started playing for India.

With age not being on his side, the 36-year old is too far away from a selection in Test cricket. His last Test match appearance for India came against England at Eden Gardens in 2012. However, many believe that it is time for him to draw curtains over his 16-year long cricketing career. He will always be remembered for his dream World Cup campaign. His all-round performance helped India lift the World Cup after 28 long years.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team
Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid Cricket Follower
5 oldest Indian cricketers to have played a Test match
RELATED STORY
Five Indian cricketers who were unlucky not to have...
RELATED STORY
4 prominent Indian cricketers who played just One Test...
RELATED STORY
4 well-known cricketers who have played only 1 Test match...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be axed for the 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
7 Indian cricketers who are also government officials
RELATED STORY
4 cricketers who were never dismissed in their Test careers
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be surprise inclusions for the last two...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who might be on their last tour to England
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Cricketers who debuted in 1989 like Sachin but...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 311/9 (102.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: England need 210 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 374/9 (110.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Middlesex lead Northamptonshire by 215 runs with 1 wicket remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 6/0 (7.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire need 399 runs to win
SSX VS DBY live score
| 10:00 AM
HAM 277/10 & 399/7
NOT 166/10 & 128/4 (60.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire need 383 runs to win
HAM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us