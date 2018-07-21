Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian cricketers who should not have been picked for the Test series against England

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
73   //    21 Jul 2018, 04:33 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Hardik Pandya had a pretty torrid time in South Africa earlier this year

The Indian cricket team began their English summer on a great note by demolishing the Irishmen, and the bigger fish, the Three Lions in the T20I series. They managed to carry their form into the ODI series with a comprehensive victory in the first game, but things changed drastically thereafter.

The hosts have made a superb comeback and the Indian team finds numerous questions and endless criticism being hurled at them, even the demand of MS Dhoni's retirement.

The series is perfectly placed in equilibrium as the visitors have now turned their focus to the Test series. BCCI have released the team list for the first three Tests and it has received mixed responses, some praising them for their meticulous planning while others bashing them for favouritism. Though the team looks pretty balanced on paper, a few selections are bound to raise some eyebrows.

Let us have a look at three cricketers who should not have been selected for the series:

#3 Umesh Yadav

CRICKET-SRI-IND
Umesh Yadav has got more than enough chances

How many chances will Umesh Yadav need to nail his position in the Indian team? With his staggering pace, he always poses a threat but somehow has not been able to utilize his talent to the fullest. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, India had to deal with pace issues as Umesh could not deliver what was expected of him.

He is having a tough time in England. In the T20I series, although he picked up 5 wickets in 3 games, Umesh leaked runs at an economy rate of nearly 9 runs per over. His wickets figure took a dip in the ODI series with just 3 wickets in 2 games, having conceded runs at an economy rate of nearly 7 runs per over. His Test figures are not brilliant either, and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the first three Tests, Yadav will need to up his game big time.

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
