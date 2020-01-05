3 Indian cricketers who will be remembered for just one outstanding performance

Srisreshtan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Joginder Sharma had played a pivotal role in India's maiden T20 World Cup triumph.

The Indian cricket team has produced several outstanding cricketers over the years. Many cricketers have contributed extensively to the successful performance of the team. Be it Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, etc, each of these legendary cricketers have performed remarkably in their respective times.

However, there are times where a cricketer has created a name for himself with just one memorable performance. These cricketers were dropped because of their inconsistent performances or were just unlucky to be left out of the side.

This article tries to encapsulate three such cricketers who will be remembered for just one outstanding performance either in a Test match or in a limited overs match.

#1 Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny produced a magical spell of 6 for 4 against Bangladesh.

Rajdeep Sardesai in his book Democracy XI says that 'an actor's son can easily become an actor or a politician's son can easily enter politics. But, the same is not the case with cricket.'

Stuart Binny, unlike his father Roger Binny did not have a promising start to his career unlike his father's. He got a chance to represent India in an away series against New Zealand in 2014 and bowled a solitary over in the match.

His moment to create an impression came in his third ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur. He produced one of the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs.

A second-string side led by Suresh Raina went to Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI series. In the second ODI, India was shot out for just 105 with Taskin Ahmed picking up five wickets. In reply, Bangladesh were going strong at 43-2 and anyone would have expected them to walk away with the match.

However, Binny had other plans. He ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up and picked up 6 wickets for just 4 runs. Bangladesh was all-out for just 58 and Binny had created history by producing one of the best figures in ODI cricket.

Advertisement

While the final ODI against Bangladesh was abandoned, Binny did not feature in India's next ODI assignment against England.

Binny's induction into the team was mainly because of his remarkable performance in the 2013 Indian Premier League. He amassed 293 runs at a healthy average of 32.55 and a staggering strike-rate of 147.23. He played some crucial knocks for the Royals and helped the team in reaching the playoffs.

Binny would have hoped to replicate his IPL and domestic success at the international level. But unfortunately, his heroics as an all-rounder couldn't be replicated in the next couple of years. He was dropped from the side soon after the 2015 ICC World Cup. to watch out for in the Karnataka Premier League and in the Indian domestic circuit.

Presently aged 35, it highly is highly unlikely that Binny would get another opportunity to make a comeback into the Indian team.

1 / 3 NEXT