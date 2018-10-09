×
3 Indian fast-bowlers who disappeared after a bright start

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
579   //    09 Oct 2018, 19:29 IST

Australia v India - Tri-Series Game 10
Australia v India - Tri-Series Game 10

Fast bowling is one of the toughest jobs in cricket. It takes a lot of energy, fitness, skill and patience to be a successful fast-bowler.

The cricket world has witnessed plenty of quick bowlers in the past, while a lot are currently serving their respective nations as well.

India have always been considered as one of the weakest bowling units. However, the current scenario is different. There is a good number of quality pacers present in India now, which was quite evident from the recently concluded England Test series.

Meanwhile, there were some fast-bowlers who had a promising start but couldn't last for long, owing to various artifacts. In this article, we have identified three such Indian seamers who started on a strong note but faded thereafter.

#1 Irfan Pathan

Pakistan v India - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Super Eights Group 2
Pakistan v India - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Super Eights Group 2

The only Indian to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match, the ICC Emerging Player of the Year in 2004, the player of 2007 T20 World Cup finals- Irfan Pathan- was once India's pace bowling spearhead, but is currently nowhere near a selection.

He made his debut in 2003-04 Border Gavaskar Trophy and impressed one and all with his pace and swing. However, he lost both of them, as well as his place in the team after 2006.

Most of his prime matches came from 2004 to 2006 and afterward, he could merely appear in international cricket. He undoubtedly made a couple of comebacks, yet due to injuries and other problems, he failed to cement his place in the team.

He is right now playing domestic cricket for Jammu and Kashmir as he left his native state Baroda last year, owing to some internal-bickering with the association

