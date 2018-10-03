Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian ODI specialists who might not play Test cricket again

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
779   //    03 Oct 2018, 00:01 IST

Image result for shikhar Dhawan disappointed

Indian cricket these days has been under a lot of scrutinies, majorly for their selections and their tendency to defy the perpetual cricketing logic. In their recent 1-4 series loss against England, the skipper and the coach were criticized for some of their on-field tactics and certain team selections.

In the recently selected Indian Test squad for the home series against a mediocre West Indies side, selectors have taken some bold decisions in terms of future of certain players in the longest format of the game.

The decision was taken as a consequence of their dismal run in the past for India in Whites. This means a clear message has been sent to the players over uncertainty on their spot in Test cricket. By the looks of it, it can be assumed that the team management demands performance as none can survive merely based upon their reputations.

Here's a look at 3 Indian ODI specialists who can possibly see an end to their Test careers after exclusion from the Test squad.

#3 Dinesh Karthik


Image result for dinesh KArthik disappointed

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman from Tamil Nadu received a Test call-up after an exile of eight years when he was roped in for the last Test against South Africa. However, Dinesh failed to make it to the XI. But destiny once again saw him in the Test squad, ahead of Parthiv Patel, when Saha failed to recover from his injury, as he boarded the plane to the UK.

Dinesh was in the XI for the first Test but he bagged a duck in the 1st innings and missed an absolute chance to take India home in the 2nd innings. Even in the 2nd Test, where every batsman failed, the wicket-keeper batsman was no different with scores of 1 and 0 in the respective innings. His poor run in both the Test matches saw him sidelined for the rest of the series and even left out from the series against West Indies.

It is certain that Dinesh has been discarded from the Test setup with India planning to invest more in youngsters such as Pant and Ishan Kishan.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 Indian ODI specialists who failed miserably in Tests
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should have been included in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 2 unlucky players who should...
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who might get an opportunity against...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Ganguly's viewpoint on Rohit Sharma in Test...
RELATED STORY
Australian batsman hit on his head while fielding,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us