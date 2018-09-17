Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian players for whom Asia Cup might be the last opportunity

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.55K   //    17 Sep 2018, 11:07 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
Indian Team

Indian team's selection for Asia cup 2018 has been quite interesting. Virat Kohli has been rested, and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will captain the team. Khaleel Ahmed a young left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan also got an opportunity.

Considering that India will be playing against Hong Kong, it provides an opportunity for youngsters like Khaleel Ahmed to make a mark on the international scene. Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav also made a comeback to the Indian team.

Axar Patel who has been on the sidelines due to first choice spinners like Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav might also get an opportunity.

Though this is an opportunity for fringe players to stake a permanent claim to the Indian side, it might also turn out to be the last opportunity for some players.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

England v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 6
Rayudu has been in and out of the Indian team

Rayudu has been in and out of the Indian team since long. Rayudu is not a youngster anymore, he is almost 33 years old. Since age is not on his side, Rayudu might not get many opportunities in the future if he misses out on this one.

Rayudu's performance has not been all that bad during the opportunities he has been provided with, so far. He has scored 1055 runs at an average of 50.23 in 34 matches he has played. Rayudu's strike rate of 76.28, has been a cause for concern during his short ODI career. This strike rate comes down even further to 69.25 when he plays in alien conditions in countries like Australia, England and New Zealand.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Manish Pandey
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Contact Us Advertise with Us