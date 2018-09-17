3 Indian players for whom Asia Cup might be the last opportunity

Indian Team

Indian team's selection for Asia cup 2018 has been quite interesting. Virat Kohli has been rested, and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will captain the team. Khaleel Ahmed a young left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan also got an opportunity.

Considering that India will be playing against Hong Kong, it provides an opportunity for youngsters like Khaleel Ahmed to make a mark on the international scene. Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav also made a comeback to the Indian team.

Axar Patel who has been on the sidelines due to first choice spinners like Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav might also get an opportunity.

Though this is an opportunity for fringe players to stake a permanent claim to the Indian side, it might also turn out to be the last opportunity for some players.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu has been in and out of the Indian team since long. Rayudu is not a youngster anymore, he is almost 33 years old. Since age is not on his side, Rayudu might not get many opportunities in the future if he misses out on this one.

Rayudu's performance has not been all that bad during the opportunities he has been provided with, so far. He has scored 1055 runs at an average of 50.23 in 34 matches he has played. Rayudu's strike rate of 76.28, has been a cause for concern during his short ODI career. This strike rate comes down even further to 69.25 when he plays in alien conditions in countries like Australia, England and New Zealand.

