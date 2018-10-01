3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be make or break

Sachin Arora 01 Oct 2018

The West Indian series will be a litmus test for KL Rahul

The upcoming India-West Indies Test series is being touted as an irrelevant contest in the context of world cricket. After the routing in England, the Indian team is not expected to gain much from this series. In fact, playing against a weak team like the West Indies before a tough assignment in Australia can prove to be counter-productive.

Having said that, collectively this series might not be that important for team India but individually this series assumes a lot of importance for some players. Individually these players are either looking to redeem themselves after a tough English series or they are looking to begin their Test career on a bright note.

Also, the West Indian series will be an audition for them in their quest to find a place on the Australia bound squad.

Let us take a look at few players for whom this series will be very important:

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul's Test career is hanging by a thin thread, the hundred he scored in the fifth and final test against England, prolonged his career by a few Test matches and those Test matches are coming up against West Indies. The lifeline given by his solitary hundred in England will not be of much help any further if he fails against West Indies.

He will have to put up an emphatic performance against the West Indies if he wants to book a seat on the plane to Australia. On the other hand, if he fails, then it might well prove to be the end of the road for Rahul as far his Test career is concerned.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

In all probability, Prithvi Shaw is going to make his test debut against West Indies. Making your debut against a weak Test team like West Indies can be a double-edged sword, if you do good then it is taken for granted, but, if you fail then it gravely affects your future prospects.

Shaw would be facing a similar situation- if he performs well then it won't be of much significance, but, if he fails then he will be under the scanner, which might put his place on the touring party to Australia under clouds.

#3 Hanuma Vihari

Vihari had a mixed debut in England. He scored a fighting fifty in his debut Test innings but, got out for a duck during the second innings of the same Test. It is not sure if he is going to get an opportunity against West Indies, as Virat Kohli is expected to make a comeback during the West Indies series.

Vihari would be facing the same situation as Prithvi Shaw- success might not bring in much but failure can take away a lot. If and when Vihari gets an opportunity during the series it would be imperative for him to make the most of it otherwise he might find himself out of favour for the Test matches to come.