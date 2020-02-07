3 Indian players from the current squad who might be left out for 2020 T20 WC

It was a historic series whitewash (5-0) for team India during the recently concluded T20I series in which they outplayed the hosts. With KL Rahul (224 runs) finishing as the top run-getter and Shardul Thakur (eight wickets) as the highest wicket-taker, it was complete domination from the Men in Blue across all departments. With 2020 T20 World Cup beckoning, this series win assumes much significance for Virat Kohli and his men who will be determined to go all the way this time having missed out in the last two editions (2016 and 2014) despite performing exceptionally well.

Though the current squad looks formidable, several talented players might be left out once the squad for 2020 T20 World Cup squad is announced.

On that note, let us look at three players from the current Indian T20 squad who might miss out on a spot from the 2020 T20 World Cup.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Well, this might be a bit surprising given Thakur's excellent display of bowling during the T20I series where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets to his name. Despite proving to be a handy batsman lower down the order, his inconsistency with the ball remains to be a major concern. Despite picking up wickets, the 28-year-old needs to be much more consistent in controlling the check of runs off his bowling. Thakur registered economies of 14.67, 8.25 and 9.50 in the first, fourth and fifth T20Is against Blackcaps.

Also, with the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar expected to make their comebacks during 2020 IPL, Thakur might not be able to retain his spot in the T20 squad. The three frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini will be an automatic choice for the 2020 T20 World Cup squad and with swing specialists Bhuvi and Chahar returning from injuries, it doesn't augur well for the inconsistent Thakur to earn a ticket to Australia for the marquee event.

#2 Sanju Samson

The wicket-keeper batsman from Kerala who did not get enough chances he deserved, hasn't made much of an impact in the limited opportunities he was provided with managing the scores of 6 (against Sri Lanka at Pune), 8 (against New Zealand at Wellington) and 2 (at Mount Maunganui) in his last three innings.

Though there are no doubts regarding his batting credentials especially when it comes to T20s having proved hmself on several occasions in the IPL, the 25-year-old who was roped in to the Indian T20 squad as a replacement to the injured Shikhar Dhawan looks uncertain to make the cut for T20 World Cup. With KL Rahul at his very best both with the willow as well as behind the stumps, even a decent IPL for Rishabh Pant (reserve wicket-keeper) who has proved his worth in Australia might end Sanju Samson's T20 World Cup hopes.

#1 Shivam Dube

The Mumbaikar who had a forgettable outing with the ball during the fifth T20I at Bay Oval where he created an unwanted record (34 runs in his only over he bowled- the second most expensive T20I over), hasn't grabbed the eyeballs with his performances in the opportunites he has got so far. Apart from his 3/30 aginst bangaldesh at Nagpur in the T20I series decider last November and his whirlwind 54 (30) against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram, Dube hasn't made much of an impact.

Sadly, the 26-year-old who came in as a replacemnet to the injured Hardik Pandya, might also be facing the axe once the flamboyant Mumbai Indians star returns from injury. But he can certainly be an useful commodity in limited-overs going forward, given his all-round credentials!

