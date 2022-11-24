3 Indian players who could make their debut in the ODI series against New Zealand

Soon after their semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, the focus for Team India quickly shifted to the ODI World Cup in India next year. After the three-match T20I series, India and New Zealand will now battle it out in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, November 24.

The first game will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, while the caravan will move to Seddon Park in Hamilton before the teams move to Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the final game of the tour.

India have opted to rest some of their senior players heading into the series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. In the absence of senior players, the rest of the unit will get the opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the main side.

With new faces also coming into the squad, we take a look at three Indian players who could make their debut in the ODI series against New Zealand.

#1 Umran Malik

Some fans were hoping that Umran Malik would be called up to the side for the T20 World Cup once Jasprit Bumrah was injured. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer has only played three T20Is for the national side so far, taking a couple of wickets in the series against Zimbabwe and England.

In 17 IPL matches, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer has scalped 24 wickets at an economy rate of 8.83. Clocking around the 150 kmph mark on a consistent basis, Umran offers something that the Men in Blue lack.

Fans have been hoping that he gets an extended run in the team and they might get their wish fulfiled as the pacer could be in contention to make his ODI debut in the series.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has established himself as one of India's best T20 bowlers in recent times. The left-arm seamer bagged 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup recently, proving to be India's best bowler in the tournament.

In 21 T20Is, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler has taken 33 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17. His stock has only gone upwards ever since making his mark in the IPL, where he has taken 40 wickets in 37 matches.

Shocking as it is, Arshdeep is yet to make his debut in ODIs. Heading into the series against New Zealand, he is almost certain to make his debut in the series.

#3 Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen has been on the radar of the team management for some time now. He made his mark for India A in the series against New Zealand A, while also starring in the Irani Cup earlier this year.

Like most youngsters, he made his mark in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last year. He picked up eight wickets in seven matches, catching the eye with his performances and ability to hit the deck hard.

The Men in Blue don't have the luxury of a hit-the-deck-hard bowler, and the presence of the Madhya Pradesh bowler offers them just that. The tour will be a good experience for the player but he will be hoping he gets a run in the middle too.

