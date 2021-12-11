3 Indian players who played only one ODI under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli lost his position of India's ODI captain to Rohit Sharma earlier this week. The BCCI named Rohit as the new ODI skipper while announcing the Indian Test squad for the upcoming away series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma will start his full-time ODI captaincy tenure against the Proteas in early 2022. While Virat Kohli will no longer lead the Men in Blue, he will continue to be an important member of the Indian white-ball squad.

Kohli's last match as ODI captain took place back in March 2021 against England. Incidentally, Virat's first match as India's full-time ODI skipper was also against England in 2017.

Between the two games, quite a few Indian players made their ODI debuts under Virat Kohli. Some of them cemented their places in the team, whereas others failed to do so.

In this listicle, we will look at the three players who played only one ODI match under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj made his ODI debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2019

Virat Kohli has played a huge role in Mohammed Siraj's rise. The former Indian ODI captain has always backed the pace bowler, and Siraj is now one of the top pacers in the country.

While Siraj has played Test cricket regularly for India, he is not a regular member of the ODI or T20I squads. The right-arm fast bowler made his only ODI appearance for the Indian team in 2019 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Siraj failed to pick up a single wicket in that match. He bowled his full quota of 10 overs, conceding 76 runs at an economy rate of 7.6. India managed to win that match by six wickets.

#2 Shivam Dube

Pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube received his first opportunity to play an ODI for India against the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 15, 2019.

While Dube performed well in the domestic arena, he did not impress much on his ODI debut. Virat Kohli sent Dube to bat at number eight, where he scored nine runs off six deliveries.

Kohli did not use Dube's medium pace in the West Indies innings. India lost that match by eight wickets, and Dube never got another chance to play an ODI.

#3 Shubman Gill

Unlike the previous two names on the list, Shubman Gill made his ODI debut under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He has played three ODIs in his career so far, and only one was under Virat Kohli's leadership.

That solitary game was against Australia at Manuka Oval last year. Gill opened the innings for India and played a decent knock of 33 runs. India registered a 13-run victory in that game. However, Gill lost his place in the ODI team once Rohit Sharma was back to open the innings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gill has played Test cricket regularly for India this year. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his place in the ODI team.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee