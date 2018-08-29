Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian players who could make the Asia Cup squad on the back of their performances in Quadrangular series

Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    29 Aug 2018, 14:21 IST

Asia Cup is scheduled to start on September 15, 2018, and the speculation regarding the team selection has already started. Not a day goes by when we don't hear a new rumor doing the rounds in the cricketing world. Every expert has a different opinion regarding who should play and who should sit out or take a break.

This year it will be played in ODI format keeping World Cup 2019 in mind. India has tried a number of players in different positions in the last couple of years to find the right balance for next year's mega tournament. Same thought process will hopefully continue in Asia Cup too.

With that said, here is the list of three players who are currently playing in the ongoing Quadrangular series, who should be part of the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2018.

#3 Sanju Samson

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final

Sanju Samson is one of the most underrated players right now. He is a great batsman who if groomed properly can be the next big thing in the world of cricket. Every year during IPL, we get to see the talent he possesses. But, what he shows there is just a tip of the iceberg. His real talent is in ODI cricket.

He also has a safe pair of hands behind the wickets as well. As we all know that MS Dhoni will probably retire in a couple of years and the Indian team will need someone with that stature to fill his shoes. The top two runner for that position is Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant among the youngsters. So, it would be better if Samson spends some time with Dhoni learning under his shadow so that he would be ready for the challenge.

Right now, in the ongoing Quadrangular series, he has scored a total of 68 runs including a very crucial 36 in a low scoring game, which was the 2nd highest individual score of the innings. He has also taken 5 catches and affected a stumping so far in the tournament.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018 India A cricket team Ambati Rayudu Manish Pandey
Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Wrestling is scripted, not fake
Quadrangular series: Comeback man Ambati Rayudu stars for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who could be added to...
RELATED STORY
Why dropping Murali Vijay from the squad is the right...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be surprise inclusions for the last two...
RELATED STORY
5 uncapped India A players who can make their...
RELATED STORY
Options India could consider for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests
RELATED STORY
India 'A' squad announced for four-day matches against...
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid opens up about India A's tour to England
RELATED STORY
India 'A' squad named for four-day games against South...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who can solve India's number 4 conundrum
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Match 7 | Thu, 23 Aug
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 8 | Thu, 23 Aug
RSA-A 231/10 (47.3 ov)
INB 214/5 (40.3 ov)
India B win by 30 runs (DLS Method)
RSA-A VS INB live score
Match 9 | Sat, 25 Aug
AUA 322/5 (50.0 ov)
RSA-A 290/10 (48.4 ov)
Australia A win by 32 runs
AUA VS RSA-A live score
Match 10 | Sat, 25 Aug
IND-A 217/10 (49.0 ov)
INB 218/3 (41.1 ov)
India B win by 7 wickets
IND-A VS INB live score
Match 11 | Mon, 27 Aug
IND-A 157/10 (37.3 ov)
RSA-A 159/6 (37.4 ov)
South Africa A win by 4 wickets
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
Match 12 | Mon, 27 Aug
INB 276/6 (50.0 ov)
AUA 248/5 (40.0 ov)
Australia A win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
INB VS AUA live score
Final | Today
AUA 225/10 (47.5 ov)
INB 230/1 (36.3 ov)
India B win by 9 wickets
AUA VS INB live score
3rd Place Play-Off | Today
IND-A 275/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA-A 151/10 (37.1 ov)
India A win by 124 runs
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us