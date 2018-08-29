3 Indian players who could make the Asia Cup squad on the back of their performances in Quadrangular series

Harsh Agrawal

Asia Cup is scheduled to start on September 15, 2018, and the speculation regarding the team selection has already started. Not a day goes by when we don't hear a new rumor doing the rounds in the cricketing world. Every expert has a different opinion regarding who should play and who should sit out or take a break.

This year it will be played in ODI format keeping World Cup 2019 in mind. India has tried a number of players in different positions in the last couple of years to find the right balance for next year's mega tournament. Same thought process will hopefully continue in Asia Cup too.

With that said, here is the list of three players who are currently playing in the ongoing Quadrangular series, who should be part of the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2018.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is one of the most underrated players right now. He is a great batsman who if groomed properly can be the next big thing in the world of cricket. Every year during IPL, we get to see the talent he possesses. But, what he shows there is just a tip of the iceberg. His real talent is in ODI cricket.

He also has a safe pair of hands behind the wickets as well. As we all know that MS Dhoni will probably retire in a couple of years and the Indian team will need someone with that stature to fill his shoes. The top two runner for that position is Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant among the youngsters. So, it would be better if Samson spends some time with Dhoni learning under his shadow so that he would be ready for the challenge.

Right now, in the ongoing Quadrangular series, he has scored a total of 68 runs including a very crucial 36 in a low scoring game, which was the 2nd highest individual score of the innings. He has also taken 5 catches and affected a stumping so far in the tournament.

