After the Test and ODI series between India and West Indies, now it's time for the T20s. The shortest format series will be played from 4th to 11th November, and is expected to gain a lot of interest from the fans.

This is the favorite format of the West Indies team, who are currently the World T20 champions. Accordingly, this series is expected to be more competitive than the Tests and ODIs.

The T20 specialists of the West Indian team Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Carlos Brathwaite are back in the team. On the other hand, MS Dhoni has been dropped from the Indian T20I squad while Virat Kohli has been rested, giving Rohit Sharma the captaincy reins.

Here, we take a look at three Indian players to watch out for in the T20I series against West Indies:

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul was a part of the ODI squad as well but didn't get a chance to play. In the T20I series though, he is expected to play all the matches. In fact, Rahul is considered to be the second best T20 batsman in the squad after Rohit Sharma.

In the last T20I series against England, Rahul scored an century while batting at number 3. He is expected to bat at number 3 in this series as well, but many believe he deserves to open in place of Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul's T20I numbers are just amazing. He has scored 696 runs in 17 innings at an average of 49.71 and has already hit two centuries. He is among the three Indian players who have scored at least one century in all the formats.

It will be very interesting to see how Rahul will utilize the opportunity to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli.

