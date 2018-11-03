×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Indian cricketers to watch out for in the T20I series against West Indies

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
376   //    03 Nov 2018, 18:06 IST

After the Test and ODI series between India and West Indies, now it's time for the T20s. The shortest format series will be played from 4th to 11th November, and is expected to gain a lot of interest from the fans.

This is the favorite format of the West Indies team, who are currently the World T20 champions. Accordingly, this series is expected to be more competitive than the Tests and ODIs.

The T20 specialists of the West Indian team Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Carlos Brathwaite are back in the team. On the other hand, MS Dhoni has been dropped from the Indian T20I squad while Virat Kohli has been rested, giving Rohit Sharma the captaincy reins. 

Here, we take a look at three Indian players to watch out for in the T20I series against West Indies:

#3 KL Rahul 

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

KL Rahul was a part of the ODI squad as well but didn't get a chance to play. In the T20I series though, he is expected to play all the matches. In fact, Rahul is considered to be the second best T20 batsman in the squad after Rohit Sharma.

In the last T20I series against England, Rahul scored an century while batting at number 3. He is expected to bat at number 3 in this series as well, but many believe he deserves to open in place of Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul's T20I numbers are just amazing. He has scored 696 runs in 17 innings at an average of 49.71 and has already hit two centuries. He is among the three Indian players who have scored at least one century in all the formats.

It will be very interesting to see how Rahul will utilize the opportunity to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Rishabh Pant
Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why West Indies might dominate India in the...
RELATED STORY
Why Shikhar Dhawan’s T20I Career might be at stake in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could be picked for the West Indies T20I...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Who Need To Step Up in Dhoni's Absence In The...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
The unexpectedly competitive ODI series against West...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us