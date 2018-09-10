Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali Vijay in Test Cricket

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.99K   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:17 IST

2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2

India has been struggling in the Test series against England. The batsmen have performed awfully in the series. Other than skipper Virat Kohli, no Indian batsman has performed consistently. Moreover, the openers have been the biggest let down of the series. They have failed to provide a solid start on regular basis.

Indian Test opener, Murali Vijay lost his place after his dismal performances with the bat. He played the first two Test matches and was benched in the third match. Subsequently, the Indian selectors dropped him from the Test squad.

To harbor any chances of making a comeback, he needs to score plenty of runs in the domestic cricket. Since the 34-year old opener is in the twilight of his career, it is highly unlikely that the selectors will consider him again for national duty. The selectors would like to invest in future prospects for the opening role in Test matches.

KL has been opening for Team India, but he is inconsistent. He has not played any big knock in the ongoing Test series. Since his overseas record has been mediocre, he cannot be considered a long-term replacement of Murali Vijay.

As a matter of fact, KL Rahul has not scored a half-century yet in the Test series against England. Here, let us discuss three players who can replace Murali Vijay in Test cricket:

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Murali Vijay Virat Kohli BCCI Cricketers of the Week Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Four Indian Cricketers who might miss out on BCCI...
RELATED STORY
Should Ravi Shastri be removed as the Head Coach of the...
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant: The solution to India's opening woes
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Did India make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test XI with Batsmen from the Yesteryears and...
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us