3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali Vijay in Test Cricket

India has been struggling in the Test series against England. The batsmen have performed awfully in the series. Other than skipper Virat Kohli, no Indian batsman has performed consistently. Moreover, the openers have been the biggest let down of the series. They have failed to provide a solid start on regular basis.

Indian Test opener, Murali Vijay lost his place after his dismal performances with the bat. He played the first two Test matches and was benched in the third match. Subsequently, the Indian selectors dropped him from the Test squad.

To harbor any chances of making a comeback, he needs to score plenty of runs in the domestic cricket. Since the 34-year old opener is in the twilight of his career, it is highly unlikely that the selectors will consider him again for national duty. The selectors would like to invest in future prospects for the opening role in Test matches.

KL has been opening for Team India, but he is inconsistent. He has not played any big knock in the ongoing Test series. Since his overseas record has been mediocre, he cannot be considered a long-term replacement of Murali Vijay.

As a matter of fact, KL Rahul has not scored a half-century yet in the Test series against England. Here, let us discuss three players who can replace Murali Vijay in Test cricket:

