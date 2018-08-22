Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian players who can replace Murali Vijay in Test team

Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.56K   //    22 Aug 2018, 11:56 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

Murali Vijay is a regular member of the Indian Test team and is known as a Test specialist. Vijay has been the part of the Indian team for a long period and he has 57 Test caps. However, his performance has dipped significantly in the last few matches and India dropped him in the third Test match against England. It is high time for the Indian selectors to take a tough call and search for a better opener.

Moreover, Vijay scored two ducks in both the innings of the second Test against England. This was an embarrassing record and he became the sixth Indian opener to score ducks in both innings of a Test match. Furthermore, his performance was disappointing in the first Test. As a matter of fact, he scored a total 26 runs in the first Test and failed to provide India a good start.

Murali Vijay is already 34, and he is in the twilight of his career. Hence, the selectors should think about picking younger players. Here we discuss three Indian players who can replace Vijay at the top of the batting order:


#3 Rishabh Pant

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Rishabh Pant

Pant has just made his Test debut in the ongoing third Test against England. The 20-year-old is rated as one of the best young players in the country. He used to open for the India U19 team and he can be tried as a Test opener. He scored total 25 runs in the third Test match, but he is expected to score a lot of runs in the future.

Pant is known for his attacking batting style and he can certainly score plenty of runs as an opener in the longest format of Cricket. As a matter of fact, many people rate him as the next Adam Gilchrist because he is also a left-handed Wicket-keeper batsman with a similar style. India has been searching for an aggressive opening batsman since the retirement of Virender Sehwag and Pant can be a great choice to fill Sehwag's shoes.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Murali Vijay
Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
3 Indian players who might be axed for the 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test
RELATED STORY
3 players India could try as openers instead of KL Rahul...
RELATED STORY
3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test...
RELATED STORY
5 players who might be axed from the Indian side at the...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who can make their Test debut against...
RELATED STORY
Two players India should drop for the third test against...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can replace India's current Test batting...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 players who can solve opening...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should play county cricket before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us