3 Indian players who can replace Murali Vijay in Test team

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

Murali Vijay is a regular member of the Indian Test team and is known as a Test specialist. Vijay has been the part of the Indian team for a long period and he has 57 Test caps. However, his performance has dipped significantly in the last few matches and India dropped him in the third Test match against England. It is high time for the Indian selectors to take a tough call and search for a better opener.

Moreover, Vijay scored two ducks in both the innings of the second Test against England. This was an embarrassing record and he became the sixth Indian opener to score ducks in both innings of a Test match. Furthermore, his performance was disappointing in the first Test. As a matter of fact, he scored a total 26 runs in the first Test and failed to provide India a good start.

Murali Vijay is already 34, and he is in the twilight of his career. Hence, the selectors should think about picking younger players. Here we discuss three Indian players who can replace Vijay at the top of the batting order:

#3 Rishabh Pant

Pant has just made his Test debut in the ongoing third Test against England. The 20-year-old is rated as one of the best young players in the country. He used to open for the India U19 team and he can be tried as a Test opener. He scored total 25 runs in the third Test match, but he is expected to score a lot of runs in the future.

Pant is known for his attacking batting style and he can certainly score plenty of runs as an opener in the longest format of Cricket. As a matter of fact, many people rate him as the next Adam Gilchrist because he is also a left-handed Wicket-keeper batsman with a similar style. India has been searching for an aggressive opening batsman since the retirement of Virender Sehwag and Pant can be a great choice to fill Sehwag's shoes.

