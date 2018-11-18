3 Indian players who have played just one ODI so far

Vishal Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 207 // 18 Nov 2018, 15:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: 4th Investec Test - Day One

Cricket is not merely a game in India, it is often regarded as a religion with billions of followers. The sport gained massive popularity after India became the world champions in the year 1983. India has the largest pool of domestic cricket players in the world and it requires immense dedication, temperament, and hard work to make it to the Indian playing eleven.

The advent of IPL has not only improved the quality of Indian players being introduced to the international arena but has also given the opportunity to a lot of tremendously talented youngsters to showcase their talent to the world. More often than not, players have earned a spot in the Indian national side because of their consistent phenomenal performances in the domestic circuit.

Here are three incredibly talented Indian players who made it to the Indian one day squad but could not hold on to their spots after a solitary game.

#3 Pankaj Singh

Pankaj Singh made his First Class debut for the Rajasthan side in the 2004 Ranji Trophy and since then has been a regular feature in the team. Singh shot into prominence after his spellbinding performance in the 2006 edition of the Ranji Plate League, where he bagged 21 wickets at an average of 20.95.

The Uttar Pradesh born fast bowler made his ODI debut for India in the year 2010 against Sri Lanka in Harare. However, he could not make the most of the opportunity and failed to impress with the ball, as he went wicketless in the 42 deliveries he bowled in the match.

On contrary though, Pankaj has bagged more than 400 wickets in his first-class career and that too in tough bowling conditions. Pankaj Singh has also played 17 IPL games, though he could only pick 11 wickets at an economy of 9.33. His chances of making a comeback in the Indian squad seems bleak.

1 / 2 NEXT