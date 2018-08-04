Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25.73K   //    04 Aug 2018, 20:49 IST

Yorkshire v Warwickshire - LV County Championship
Cheteshwar Pujara's omission from the playing XI proved costly in the first game

Whoever was of the opinion that Test cricket has lost its sheen and is now as good as over is experiencing the bitter taste of humble pie as Virat Kohli and Joe Root's men give their everything in a gut-wrenching battle at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In what happens to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the hosts secured a 31-run victory over India.

The visitors fought till the very end, but almost all of the resilience came from one man - Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper scored almost half of the runs his team accumulated, but it wasn't enough to get Ravi Shastri's boys over the line. The team selection will now be under great scrutiny as India prepare for another intimidating battle at the home of cricket, Lord's. Let us have a look at 3 cricketers who were not selected for the first Test but should get into the team for the second Test.

#3 Karun Nair

Australia A v India A
Nair should get a nod ahead of Rahane for the second Test

Though the Indian batting order has failed miserably, barring the one exception called Kohli, the batter everyone is concerned about is Ajinkya Rahane. There have been criticisms about Shikhar Dhawan's technique or KL Rahul's temperament, but Rahane has got both the attributes in abundance.

Despite that, his form has been going consistently down with no signs of improvement. Perhaps, as the majority of the cricket pundits are suggesting, it is a mental issue, but he can be dropped to make way for Karun Nair. The 26-year-old has represented India 6 times in Tests and has scored 374 runs at an exceptional average of over 60.

Three of those six games were against England and he amassed 320 runs in those at an average of 160. Though those runs came in different conditions, Nair can provide the stability India want in middle-order.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Cheteshwar Pujara
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
