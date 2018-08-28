Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who should be tested before the World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just ten months away, and all the teams are getting ready for the mega event. This World Cup will have ten participants who will be fighting for the biggest title in the sport.

The 2019 World Cup will be hosted by England, and the country is set to host the tournament fifth time. The last time England hosted the World Cup was in 1999, with Australia taking the title.

India is the second-ranked ODI team in the world, and one of the favourites to clinch the title. India has an impressive track record in England when it comes to ICC tournaments. They won the 1983 World Cup in England, which was their maiden World Cup title. Additionally, India won the 2013 Champions Trophy and finished as the runners-up of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. Therefore, India has a good chance of winning the World Cup next year.

The Men in Blue have several talented players in limited overs cricket. However, there are also some talented Indian players who have done immensely well in domestic Cricket. Hence, they should be tested before the mega tournament next year.

Here, we discuss three players who should be tested before the World Cup 2019:

