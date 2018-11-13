3 Indian players who were unlucky to not make their Test debut this year despite being in the squad

Saini was expected to make his Test debut this year

The Indian cricket team is a highly competitive one as there is always competition within the team for certain spots. The rise of the Indian Premier League and an increase in the standard of domestic Cricket has led to talented being churned at a very fast rate. With India's cricket calendar, very few matches are available to try out experiments within the team for the management.

Especially in the longer format, very few spots are available to newcomers as the Indian team has been committed to the ambition of being the best in Test cricket. This year, while the England tour was the most important one, the tour to South Africa has also been crucial.

The Australia series will be an opportunity to get an important overseas series victory for the Indians. The home matches against West Indies and Afghanistan were a few not-so-important matches held this year.

Hence in such circumstances, these players were not able to get their Test cap despite being a part of the team. However, if they continue to perform in the domestic level like they have been doing, they could play for India next year.

#3 Navdeep Saini

The Delhi speedster has by far been the most consistent bowler in Ranji Trophy in last few seasons. With good performances with the India A squad, Saini was expected to make his international debut this year. In the IPL auctions, he went for a good amount to RCB but did not get a game to prove his talent. He was picked as an injury replacement for the one-off test match against Afghanistan in Bangalore. However, he was not able to debut for India.

Hence, Saini was not included for the upcoming tournaments as the seniors came back into the squad. With him not being selected to the tour of Australia, Saini will have to wait longer for his international debut. He might have to impress in the ongoing Ranji season again to be back in the reckoning.

1 / 2 NEXT